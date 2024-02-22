Home / Photography

Dreamy Santa Monica Pier Photos Look Like They’re From a Wes Anderson Film

By Regina Sienra on February 22, 2024

pier burger stand in santa monica pier

Santa Monica Pier is a favorite spot amongst both tourists and locals to Southern California. The colors of the beach, the food stands, the Pacific Pier amusement park make for a uniquely quirky mix that can only be found there. French photographer Helene Havard, who visits the area often, set out to capture the vibrancy of this area. By working with her signature, Wes Anderson-like colors, she heightens the dreamy quality of these laidback scenes.

“Santa Monica Pier is a place I find magical, especially at sunset. I used to come here, as I live in French Polynesia and go very often to Cali either for pleasure or to fly to different countries,” Havard tells My Modern Met. “Each time I come to LA, I like this place for the retro feeling it has. Everything seems from another time. It feels a little bit surreal according to my taste.”

In Havard's pastel-toned images, Santa Monica Pier looks like a place where it's always Sunday afternoon. People line up for hot dogs and burgers, ride the world-famous ferris wheel, walk on the sand, and simply bask under the warm California sun. While these places have long been used as film locations, Havard further elevates the cinematic potential of this place with simple creative choices, like narrative framing and a unique palette.

Scroll down to check out Havard's tribute to Santa Monica Pier, and follow her on Instagram to stay up to date with her latest photographic adventures.

French photographer Helene Havard, who visits the Santa Monica Pier often, set out to capture the vibrancy of this area.

stand at santa monica pier

By working with her signature, Wes Anderson-like style, she heightens the dreamy quality of these laidback scenes.

stand at santa monica pier

“Santa Monica Pier is a place I find magical, especially at sunset,” she tells My Modern Met.

ferris wheel and stand at santa monica pier

stand at santa monica pier

ferris wheel and stand at santa monica pier

“Each time I come to LA, I like this place for the retro feeling it has. Everything seems from another time. It feels a little bit surreal according to my taste.”

santa monica beach

In Havard's pastel-toned images, Santa Monica Pier looks like a place where it's always Sunday afternoon.

santa monica pier

santa monica beach

santa monica pier stands

santa monica beach

santa monica beach and pier

santa monica beach

Helene Havard: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Helene Havard.

Related Articles:

Dreamy Candy-Colored Photos Capture the Magnificent Magic of Marrakech

Dreamy Photos Capture the Charming, Candy-Colored Streets of San Francisco

Streets of Havana That Look Like They’re Straight Out of a Wes Anderson Film

Plein Air Paintings Seamlessly Blend In With the Real Landscapes That Inspired Them

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Uses 150-Year-Old Photo Technique To Create Painterly Vintage-Looking Portraits
Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum
AI Used to Help Families Forge “New Moments” With Lost Loved Ones
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Recreate Wham! Cover Photo
Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Breaks the Guinness World Record (Again) for Deepest Underwater Portrait Shoot
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
People Can Be Prescribed “Photography” as a Mental Health Treatment in the UK
100+ Photographers Contribute Their Work To Raise Funds for 13 Orphaned Elephants
Best of 2023: Top 42 Photographs From Around the World
Discover Who the Most Photographed Person in the World Is in 2023

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.