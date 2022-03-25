Home / Photography / Cityscape Photography

Photographer Uses Vibrant Color to Explore the Energy of Seoul at Night

By Jessica Stewart on March 25, 2022
Seoul Glow by Xavier Portela

Photographer Xavier Portela is back with a new addition to his Glow series. For years, Portela has been wandering city streets at night and capturing their energy through a series of stunning photographs. Often focusing on the neon-soaked atmosphere of Asian cities, he's now added Seoul to his list. For Seoul Glow, Portela spent four nights in the South Korean capital and transformed it into his playground.

As is typical with his Glow series, color is a key component. Interestingly, Portela uses color as a way to highlight the full sensory experience he had while in each city. “The colors help me to get back all the variables like the sound, the temperature, the noise, the atmosphere, and the vibe of the location,” Portela tells My Modern Met. “Glow is about how your brain remembers the place instead of how your eyes see it. The idea itself is about producing more vibrant visuals rather than just playing with colors.”

Portela used his short time in Seoul wisely. He scouted locations by day and then set out into the cold night to get the images that he was after. Unfortunately, what he wasn't expecting were the low temperatures. Glow is composed of multiple frames taken in one location that are then later merged together. Due to the freezing weather, Portela found it a challenge to take long exposures. While he was still able to capture some stunning scenes, he'd like to return again during a different season.

Still, his photos are a fascinating look at nightlife in the city. The buzz and energy of Seoul come alive through his work, and he's been encouraged by the positive feedback he's gotten from locals, which pushes him forward to explore even more cities.

Xavier Portela is known for his neon-soaked images of Asian cities.

People Walking in Seoul South KoreaEvening in Seoul, South KoreaHeadlights Streaking Down Highway in SeoulSeoul Glow by Xavier Portela

Seoul Glow by Xavier Portela
During a recent trip to South Korea, he spent several nights photographing Seoul.

South Korea at NightWoman in a Doorway in Seoul, South KoreaSeoul Glow by Xavier PortelaEvening in Seoul, South KoreaKiosk at Night in South Korea

His Seoul Glow portfolio uses vibrant color to express the energy of the city.

Cars Buzzing by Crosswalk in SeoulCar Light Streaks in SeoulEvening in Seoul, South KoreaCars Buzzing by Crosswalk in SeoulSeoul Glow by Xavier PortelaHeadlights Streaking Down Highway in SeoulPeople Walking in Seoul at Night

Xavier Portela: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Xavier Portela.

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures the Neon-Soaked Energy of Dubai at Night

Rain-Slicked City Streets Capture “The Upside Down” in Puddle Reflections

Photographer Walks Around Kobe at Night to Capture the Moody Atmosphere of the City

Photographer Reveals a Cyberpunk View of Tokyo by Wandering the Neon-Lit Streets at Night

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fog Helps Photographer Capture Rare Photo of the Milky Way and the Golden Gate Bridge
18-Year-Old‘s Stunning Time Slice Photo Captures the Changing Sky in One Brilliant Image
Cinematic Photos of Nocturnal Life in Urban Centers Across Asia and Europe
Paris Is Transformed Into a Cotton-Candy Wonderland in Surreal ‘Infrachroma’ Photos
Alluring Neon-Night Photography of Osaka Pushes the Boundaries of Reality
Photographer Captures the Neon-Soaked Energy of Dubai at Night

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dubai Skyscrapers Rise Above a Thick Blanket of Fog To Create a City in the Clouds
Stunning Photos Highlight the Solitude and Peculiar Beauty of Ghost Towns Around the World [Interview]
Photographer Wanders NYC Streets To Reveal Neo-Noir Stories Hiding in Plain Sight
Photographer Reveals a Cyberpunk View of Tokyo by Wandering the Neon-Lit Streets at Night
Spectacular 4K Time-Lapse of Amsterdam Captures the Elegance of This European Jewel
This Stunning Photo of an Upside-Down City in the Clouds Is Not Photoshopped

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.