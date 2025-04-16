With a project called 1000 Dreams, one non-profit is looking to change prevailing images and attitudes about refugees by allowing them to tell their own stories. Witness Change uses visual storytelling to end human rights violations for marginalized communities. For 1000 Dreams, which is now on display at the Bronx Documentary Center, the organization worked with 1,000 refugees across Europe to author their own stories, accompanied by striking portraits.

The work was created through several workshops hosted in Greece and the UK, followed by online workshops across Europe. The refugee storytellers were mentored by Witness Change founder Robin Hammond as they produced their stories and portraits.

The results are a powerful look at the life of refugees, who aren't typically given the opportunity to publicly share their dreams and desires. My Modern Met had the opportunity to discuss this moving project with Witness Change Projects Manager William Lounsbury, who gave great insight into the organization's work and the meaning behind projects such at 1000 Dreams.

Read on for My Modern Met's exclusive interview and visit 1000 Dreams at the Bronx Documentary Center, which is on view until May 11, 2025.

Why do you think an exhibition like 1000 Dreams is important in today's climate?

So much of the media attention around migrants and refugees these days is negative. They are talked about as a burden or a threat, stereotypes perpetuated to serve the agenda of someone else. Still it is rare that refugees get to do the reporting about their situation. We believe that by supporting refugees to share their own stories, we get to see a more authentic portrait of the experience.

How did Witness Change go about finding participants for the project?

For any project, we always work with local organizations/activists/service providers. Through those connections, we are able to reach different communities in every city where we work. The goal is always to find a diverse group of 10 people, all of whom are approaching this project with enthusiasm and curiosity.

Many participants kept their faces hidden, while others were okay facing the camera. What discussions went on with the participants about how they wanted to appear?

I can’t speak for individual pictures, but during the workshop, we spend a lot of time discussing consent and safety. It’s extremely important that the people being photographed know how and where their picture/story will be used. We always say, if you aren’t comfortable with your neighbor seeing this, then you should probably conceal your identity.

The photographer will then work with the person they are photographing to make sure they are comfortable with the amount they can be seen. But safeguarding identity is not limited to the photo, we have processes in place to make sure we never reveal sensitive information that the interviewee does not want shared. It’s extremely important that we are always working in a way that is safe and respectful.

Was there any theme that you felt was recurring in the stories they told?

The themes of the project are emotional strengths, emotional challenges, and dreams of the future. Every story touches on these themes. The idea was that if the stories spoke less about the things that happened to someone and instead more to how it made them feel, their stories would become more universal and relatable.

What do you think the public would be most surprised to learn about these refugees?

I think host populations tend to look at refugees as completely different from them. They are from another part of the world and have often gone through hardships that the local community can’t relate to. But the reality is that refugees have the same hopes for the future, same concerns for their family, same desire for a good life. It’s a bit cliche, but what they can learn is how similar we all are.

How does Witness Change view its role in creating discourse around marginalized communities?

We try to ensure that the voices of marginalized communities are always centered in our work. We view our role as helping to amplify their voices and sharing their stories to create positive impacts for the communities we serve. By working with local partners and advocating through the press and exhibitions, we feel we can accomplish this.

What do you hope people take away from 1000 Dreams?

I think the stories speak for themselves so I don’t want to tell people what to take away, I just hope they will take the time to look at the images, read the stories. You can make up your own mind, but I can’t imagine anyone would walk away without some form of connection.

What's next?

We are running a workshop in Detroit at the end of April and we are exploring how to use these stories in an educational context. The hope is that we can reach more people and create deeper engagement this way. But we are always looking for new connections and new impacts.

Exhibition Information :

1000 Dreams

April 3, 2025–May 11, 2025

Bronx Documentary Center

614 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx, NY 10451

1000 Dreams Project: Website | Instagram

Witness Change: Website | Facebook | Instagram

