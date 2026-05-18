New Puppy Takes First Walk and Digs Up Hidden Gold Coins Worth Nearly $8,000

When most families bring home a new puppy, they expect chewed shoes, zoomies, and maybe a few holes in the backyard. But one dog in England had much bigger plans. On his very first walk with his new family, an adorable Lagotto Romagnolo puppy named Ollie unearthed a stash of gold coins worth nearly $8,000.

Adam Clark and Kim McGuire of Blackpool, England, had originally adopted Ollie as a surprise for their daughter. But only 10 minutes into his first family outing, the fluffy pup suddenly began digging furiously into the ground at a local park. Instead of uncovering a stick or muddy tennis ball, Ollie discovered 15 gold sovereign coins buried beneath the soil.

The coins were later examined by a gold dealer, who confirmed they were authentic and valued them at £5,943.96 (about $7,500) at the time. Some reports note that gold sovereigns date back centuries, first introduced during the reign of King Henry VII in 1489.

As it turns out, Ollie may have been uniquely qualified for the job. The Lagotto Romagnolo breed, often called the Italian truffle dog, is famous for its exceptional sense of smell and instinct for digging. Originally bred in Italy as water retrievers, they later became prized truffle hunters thanks to their remarkable noses.

While Ollie’s treasure-hunting skills certainly paid off, his owner says the puppy himself is the real prize. Clark later joked that he had essentially bought his own gold hunter. With his teddy bear looks and apparent talent for finding hidden riches, Ollie has officially earned the title of everyone’s dream dog. After all, most puppies dig holes in the yard. This one practically paid for himself.

On his very first walk with his new family, a rescue puppy in England sniffed out and dug up a hidden stash of gold coins worth nearly $8,000.

@wkcdogs The name Lagotto Romagnolo translates to “lake dog from Romagna.” A fitting name for the breed who was originally bred to work as a water dog retriever. ♬ original sound – Westminster Kennel Club

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