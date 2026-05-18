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David Attenborough Will Return To Narrate the BBC Series ‘Blue Planet III’

By Sage Helene on May 18, 2026

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More than two decades after the original Blue Planet changed the way audiences saw the oceans, the BBC has officially announced that Sir David Attenborough will return to narrate Blue Planet III. The legendary broadcaster, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, is once again lending his unmistakable voice to what promises to be one of the most ambitious wildlife documentary series ever filmed.

The upcoming six-part series comes from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the same team behind landmark productions like Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and Blue Planet II. According to the BBC, Blue Planet III pushes underwater filmmaking further than ever before through new technologies such as splash drones, long-term remote underwater cameras, and specialized “mini dome” systems that capture behaviors previously impossible to film. The BBC announced the series during David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth, a special event held at London’s Royal Albert Hall to celebrate Attenborough’s centenary. During the tribute, audiences watched a first glimpse of the forthcoming series alongside footage of Attenborough back in the recording booth.

When The Blue Planet first aired in 2001, it became a defining moment in nature filmmaking, bringing viewers face-to-face with deep-sea creatures and underwater ecosystems many had never encountered before. Its 2017 follow-up, Blue Planet II, created an even wider cultural impact and helped spark global conversations about plastic pollution through haunting images of marine life affected by human waste.

Now, Blue Planet III aims not only to showcase the beauty and mystery of the oceans, but also stories of resilience and recovery. The BBC says the series will explore five major marine environments: tropical seas, open oceans, seasonal seas, polar waters, and the deep ocean. A final episode titled Future Seas will focus on ocean conservation and the urgent steps needed to protect marine ecosystems for future generations.

For many viewers, Attenborough’s return carries emotional weight beyond the series itself. Across nearly eight decades of broadcasting, he has become one of the world’s most recognizable voices, transforming nature documentaries into cinematic experiences that inspire both awe and environmental awareness. Even at 100 years old, he continues to champion the natural world with the same curiosity and urgency that shaped his earliest work.

While an official premiere date has not yet been confirmed, the BBC has stated that Blue Planet III will air later this year on BBC One, iPlayer, and BBC America.

Sir David Attenborough is returning to the oceans for the BBC’s highly anticipated Blue Planet III.

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The groundbreaking new series will use advanced underwater filmmaking technology to capture marine life and ocean ecosystems in unprecedented detail.

 

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Sources: Sir David Attenborough to narrate BBC's Blue Planet III; Sir David Attenborough will narrate Blue Planet III; BBC announces David Attenborough is returning to narrate Blue Planet III

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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