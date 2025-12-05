Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

After 50 Years of Civil War, Photographer Captures the Untold Stories of Young Lebanese Women

By Eva Baron on December 5, 2025
Rianna (With Mirror), Amshit, Lebanon, 2024.

Rianna (With Mirror), Amshit, Lebanon, 2024.

A few years ago, Rania Matar returned to Lebanon, the country in which she was born but had fled nearly four decades earlier amid the civil war. She weaved through abandoned buildings alongside a young Lebanese woman, whom she intended to photograph for an upcoming project. Suddenly, the pair noticed something: graffiti scrawled across a crumbling wall, plaintively asking لوين روح؟ (Where do I go?). It was then that Matar decided the question would be the guiding force behind her new body of work.

Now, 50 years since the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War, Matar is preparing to release Where Do I Go?, her most recent book of photographs published by Kaph Books. Throughout the book’s 100 images, we encounter dozens of women, peeking out from behind patterned curtains; traversing hollowed-out buildings; and resting in lush landscapes, often peppered with ruins and rubble. No matter their setting, these images foreground the resilience necessary to withstand the country’s fraught conditions. Perhaps more importantly, though, they unveil how much these young women must contend with their tumultuous context—and whether they ultimately decide to leave or remain in their homes.

At the heart of Where Do I Go? is a collaborative spirit. To produce these photographs, Matar worked closely with her featured subjects, teasing out how to visually capture their personal and collective stories. For some women, that meant asserting their presence in deserted buildings, including cinemas, theatres, and hotels. For others, it meant exposing their inner lives through intimate, tightly composed scenes, highlighting their gestures, facial expressions, and clothing.

“The photo session always evolves organically, as the women become active participants in the image-making process, presiding over the environment and making it their own,” Matar explains in a personal statement about the project. “Given the space to express themselves, they are willing to experiment and go places neither of us thought possible just moments earlier.”

There is, of course, a thematic throughline in Where Do I Go?, uniting each photograph in a shared history of strength, hope, conflict, and humanity. Still, these portraits don’t follow a strict formula, despite being gathered in the same collection. That’s precisely why we visit so many different locations throughout the book, ranging from the Mediterranean Sea and the craggy peaks of Mount Lebanon, to the traditional buildings of Beirut and the city’s many layers of destruction and abandonment.

“While my photographs may not provide solutions or closure, I hope they nevertheless invite the viewer to pause and find the beauty, the hope, the shared humanity, and the grace that still exist despite everything,” Matar adds. “They are my love letters to the women of Lebanon.”

Where Do I Go? accompanies a major exhibition of the same name, opening next spring at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art in Bloomington, IN. Aside from Matar’s photographs, the monograph also contains scholarly essays and personal reflections by Leila Reichert, Kim Ghattas, Youmna Melhem Chamieh, and Georges Boustany, alongside a selection of vernacular Lebanese photographs from Boustany’s collection.

Where Do I Go? is currently available for preorder via Kaph Books’s website. The exhibition will be on view at the Eskenazi Museum from March 5 to August 2, 2026.

In her new photography book, Where Do I Go?, Rania Matar reveals how young Lebanese women have remained resilient after 50 years of civil war and unrest.

Fawzia (with her mother’s pink scarf), Bhamdoun, Lebanon, 2022.

Fawzia (with her mother’s pink scarf), Bhamdoun, Lebanon, 2022.

Lara M., (Bullet Holes), Abandoned Zahle Cinema, Zahle, Lebanon, 2024.

Lara M., (Bullet Holes), Abandoned Zahle Cinema, Zahle, Lebanon, 2024.

Fawzia, Bhamdoun Synagogue (We Are All One), Bhamdoun, Lebanon, 2023.

Fawzia, Bhamdoun Synagogue (We Are All One), Bhamdoun, Lebanon, 2023.

Tara (In the Flowers), Bekaatat Kanaan, Lebanon, 2022.

Tara (In the Flowers), Bekaatat Kanaan, Lebanon, 2022.

Maya (Odalisque with Cat), Beirut, Lebanon, 2024.

Maya (Odalisque with Cat), Beirut, Lebanon, 2024.

Rianna, Chartoun, Lebanon, 2022.

Rianna, Chartoun, Lebanon, 2022.

Rania Matar: Where Do I Go? is currently available for preorder, and will accompany a major exhibition of the same name next spring.

Rhea S., Piccadilly Theater, Beirut, Lebanon, 2021. (Homage to Fouad El Khoury)

Rhea S., Piccadilly Theater, Beirut, Lebanon, 2021. (Homage to Fouad El Khoury)

Aya (Draping), Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon, 2022.

Aya (Draping), Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon, 2022.

Perla, Where Do I Go لوين روح, Kfarmatta, Lebanon, 2021.

Perla, Where Do I Go لوين روح, Kfarmatta, Lebanon, 2021.

Chermine, Hamra, Beirut, Lebanon, 2022.

Chermine, Hamra, Beirut, Lebanon, 2022.

Aya (Dancing), Beirut, Lebanon, 2022.

Aya (Dancing), Beirut, Lebanon, 2022.

Petra, Holiday Inn Hotel Pool (the hotel has been destroyed since 1976 shortly after it was built), Beirut, Lebanon, 2021.

Petra, Holiday Inn Hotel Pool (the hotel has been destroyed since 1976 shortly after it was built), Beirut, Lebanon, 2021.

Rhea (On the Sandbags), Beirut, Lebanon, 2024.

Rhea (On the Sandbags), Beirut, Lebanon, 2024.

Rania Matar: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rania Matar.

Related Articles:

Annie Leibovitz’s ‘Women’ Book Is a Daring Quest Into the Heart of Contemporary Womanhood

Andy Warhol’s Provocative Yet Intimate Polaroids Live Again in Downtown New York

Cinematic Photos Look Like Hyperrealistic Paintings With Mysterious Stories To Tell [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expansive Monograph Explores the Wonderful World of Architect Tom Kundig’s “Complete Houses”
Best of 2025: Top 10 Creative Coffee Table Books To Gift or To Treasure for Yourself
Mark Twain Was the First Person To Use a Typewriter To Write a Novel
Photographer Blurs His Subjects to the Point of Psychedelic Abstraction
Annie Leibovitz’s ‘Women’ Book Is a Daring Quest Into the Heart of Contemporary Womanhood
Forthcoming Embroidery Book Will Have You Stitching Landscapes That Look Like Oil Paintings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illustrated Book Celebrates the Vibrant Beauty of Birds From Around the World
Andy Warhol’s Provocative Yet Intimate Polaroids Live Again in Downtown New York
Cinematic Photos Look Like Hyperrealistic Paintings With Mysterious Stories To Tell [Interview]
World’s Best Wildlife Photographers Come Together in New Book To Shine Light on the Plight of Pangolins
New Book Gives an Insider’s Look at London’s Extensive Street Art Culture [Interview]
Oldest and Most Prestigious Dance Company in U.S. Celebrates 100 Years [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.