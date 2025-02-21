Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artists Paint Vibrant Murals Across Georgia’s Largest Cities

By Jessica Stewart on February 21, 2025

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

In 2024, the country of Georgia became a bit more colorful thanks to the work of Tbilisi Mural Fest, which expanded its reach across five cities. The street art festival, which has run for six years, produced over 20 largescale murals in Georgia's five largest cities—Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Gori, and Gurjaani.

The results are the fruit of a rich program of local and international artists. This includes, Case Maclaim, Judith de Leeuw, Sasha Korban, Afzan Pirzade, Javier Barriga, Shozzi, Ino, Innerfields, Cristian Scutaru, and Wedo, as well as celebrated Georgian artists such as Nanina, David Samkharadze, George Gigauri, and Tina Chertova.

Each artist brought their own unique style and sensibility to the festival. For some, this meant looking to local culture, while others drew on their own heritage to leave behind a cross-cultural exchange. For her mural in Gori, Giorgian artist Tina Chertova drew upon folk symbols and the traditional blue supra (“tablecloth”) for a monumental artwork filled with meaning.

The country's rich wine making heritage was also celebrated in two different murals located in Gurjaani, the heart of Georgia's wine region. Sasha Korban depicted an elderly winemaker, while Afzan Pirzade was inspired by archival images for his look at men harvesting grapes.

For his part, Javier Barriga left a part of his Chilean heritage on the wall. Close to Me, his mural in Tbilisi, was inspired by a poem written by Chilean Nobel Prize winner Gabriela Mistral. Barriga wrote the poem, also titled Close to Me, underneath his strikingly realistic portrait of a woman and her child.

Dutch artist Judith de Leeuw made her mark on the festival with murals in Batumi and Kutaisi. Using her signature style, she executed two striking pieces. Her work in Kutaisi draws from mythology, specifically the myth of Medea and Jason, while her piece in Batumi is a tribute to the strength and resilience of the Georgian people.

“Georgian culture centers on survival and the warrior spirit. For decades, they fought for their existence. Unlike other countries, Georgia celebrates its resilience instead of victimhood,” she writes. “This spirit is reflected in their national anthem and traditional dance, celebrating the strength gained through hardship.”

Scroll down to see even more impressive work from the 2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest, whose organizers should be commended for executing such a wide-reaching artistic program.

In 2024, the country of Georgia became a bit more colorful thanks to the work of Tbilisi Mural Fest, which expanded its reach across five cities.

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Tina Chertova

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Javier Barriga

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Javier Barriga

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Innerfields

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Innerfields

The street art festival produced over 20 largescale murals in Georgia's five largest cities—Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Gori, and Gurjaani.

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Sasha Korban

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Afzan Pirzade

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Judith de Leeuw

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Judith de Leeuw

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Case Maclaim

The results are the fruit of a rich program of local and international artists.

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

INO

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Davit Samkharadze

2024 Tbilisi Mural Fest

Tbilisi Mural Fest: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tbilisi Mural Fest.

Related Articles:

Street Artists Transform a Scottish City Into an Open-Air Art Gallery

Street Artist Captures the Chaos of Life Through Vibrant, Expressive Murals

Street Artist Brings Vibrant Array of Marine Life to the Busy Streets of Manhattan

Colorful Geometric Street Art Murals Celebrate the Vibrancy of the Human Spirit [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Self-Taught Artist Masterfully Spray Paints Large-Scale Hyperrealistic Portraits [Interview]
Mural Artist Shane Grammer Opens up About What It Means To Create Public Art [Interview]
Graffiti Artist Creates Impressive Illusions To Transform Cement Walls Into 3D Art
New Mural in Venice Beach Honors Kobe Bryant by Turning Year of the Snake Into “Year of the Mamba”
35,000-Square-Foot Butterfly Mural on Miami Rooftop Adds Pop of Color to the City Skyline
Street Artist Leads Non-Profit That Transforms Miami Schools Into Vibrant Pieces of Art [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Artist Captures Souls Within Large-Scale Eye Murals During Miami Art Week [Interview]
Colorful Geometric Street Art Murals Celebrate the Vibrancy of the Human Spirit [Interview]
Artist Turns Icy Landscape Into Ephemeral Art Inspired by Spiral Forms of Ammonites [Interview]
Googly Eyes Pop up on Public Art in Oregon, Delighting the Public and Upsetting Authorities
Male Statues Are Transformed Into Fathers Carrying Their Babies
Vibrant New Mural Celebrates the Creativity of Manchester’s Northern Quarter

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.