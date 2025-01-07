Colorful Geometric Street Art Murals Celebrate the Vibrancy of the Human Spirit [Interview]

Out of all artistic media, murals are arguably the most public. Site-specific, expansive, and often highly visible, they’re unique in their ability to capture their surrounding culture and atmosphere. This is only one reason why artist Brian Peterson gravitates toward the medium.

Based in Miami and working in Southern California, Peterson has developed a practice firmly rooted in what he describes as the “essence of the human spirit.” They’re also replete with bold colors and simplified geometry, reflecting the vibrancy of the communities in which they’re found.

Peterson’s artwork, though, is not self-indulgent. In 2015, he pioneered the Faces of Santa Ana initiative, during which he painted portraits of unhoused people in his Santa Ana neighborhood and shared sale proceeds with them. Since then, the project has expanded into the non-profit Faces of Mankind, and has been featured in BBC’s Amazing Humans, NPR, and The Huffington Post.

Most recently, Peterson designed a mural for California State University’s Fullerton (CSUF) campus. The mural explodes with warm and inviting tones, and showcases a diverse array of faces, ages, and personalities. The CSUF project is indicative of Peterson’s other work, which is displayed in everything from high-end shopping facilities to homeless shelters across the country.

“I was fortunate to meet artist Brian Peterson through a mutual, local friend,” says Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met. “Before I even saw any of his artwork, what I immediately noticed was his kind and genuine heart. As you can see, Brian is an incredible talent. But even more than that, he is an amazing person. The thought and meaning behind projects like Faces of Santa Ana should absolutely be highlighted and commended. It’s an honor to see him continue to grow as an artist, and we are privileged to feature his stunning artwork and call him a My Modern Met friend.”

My Modern Met had the chance to speak with Brian Peterson about his artistic practice, his creative process, and his relationship to public art. Read on for our exclusive interview with the artist.

How has your creative practice evolved throughout time?

My creative practice in mural production has evolved significantly over the years, with each new project offering me the opportunity to push my boundaries. I continuously challenge myself with more complex shapes, refined color palettes, and larger scales, resulting in a distinctive geometric modern street art style that has gained recognition within the broader street art community.

Moreover, I have increasingly focused on the design phase and collaborative process with clients. This phase, which includes brainstorming sessions and discussions about their business or space, has become an essential and energizing part of my work. Engaging with clients on a deeper level inspires me to create pieces that truly resonate with their vision, allowing me to produce work that feels both personal and impactful.

What originally drew you to murals as a medium?

My journey into mural work began unexpectedly. At an art conference in Orange County, I met an inspiring woman who told me, “God has a word for you about your creativity.” While initially taken aback, I was intrigued as she spoke for several minutes, describing a vision of me painting the faces of the poor on a wall in my city to honor and dignify those who often feel forgotten. She foresaw this wall leading to many more across the U.S., transforming graffiti art into something meaningful.

A few months later, I received a call from a developer working on a housing project for the homeless. They asked if I would create a 180-foot mural on the back of their building. I ended up painting the faces of the formerly homeless residents, and that project became the first of many, shaping the course of my mural work ever since.

What is your creative process in designing and ultimately painting a mural?

My creative process begins with the initial phone or Zoom call with the client, where I focus on understanding their business, organization, or space—whether it's a workplace, ministry, school, or something else. I ask questions to uncover aspects of their day-to-day life that truly excite them or evoke passion.

Once I identify that spark, it becomes the foundation for my ideation process. I then design the mural digitally, typically using Photoshop and Illustrator, before transferring the final design onto the wall. I rely on Montana 94 spray cans, a painter's edge, and countless hours of careful work to bring the mural to life.

Upon arriving on-site, my primary goal is to find my “zone.” It’s a place of deep focus and flow, where I can paint for hours on end, fully immersed in the process. It’s in this space that I silence the external distractions, quiet the doubts, and push through any physical fatigue. For me, this process feels like a form of worship, often deeply spiritual, and profoundly rewarding.

Murals are often highly public works created on a large scale. How, if at all, do these two factors influence the themes you focus on in your work?

I believe that creating murals in public spaces carries a unique responsibility to contribute to the narrative of the surrounding community. In every neighborhood, within just a one-mile radius, stories are unfolding, cultures are evolving, and people are creating lasting memories.

My goal is to create art that resonates with and enhances these stories. I strive to ensure that each mural feels intrinsically tied to its location, as if it could only exist in that specific place and time, reflecting the unique energy and history of that moment.

How does your art embody a “contemporary street art” style? Are there other terms you would also use to classify your art?

I don't typically categorize my style with specific labels, but I would describe it as a form of modern geometric street art. My goal is to create portraits that distill individuals down to their essential forms, using angular shapes to offer viewers a fresh perspective on the subjects, encouraging a deeper connection and understanding.

What are some of your favorite past projects, murals, or paintings?

Some of my most meaningful projects have been my Kobe Bryant murals. As a teenager, I was a huge fan of Kobe, and as an adult, the opportunity to collaborate with his wife, Vanessa, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation has been truly remarkable.

My three favorite Kobe murals are Forever Courtside in Pearson Park, More Than an Athlete in Ovation Hollywood, and Courthedral in Nickerson Gardens. These pieces, along with others, can be viewed at www.brianpetersonart.com.

What do you hope people will take away from your work?

My favorite reaction from viewers of my work is when they are left speechless. It's that moment when the art connects with the heart on a deeper level, transcending words. This is the true power of art—the ability to evoke something intangible and profound. When I witness a quiet, reflective response, I feel grateful that the art has had a transformative impact, reaching beyond the visual to touch the soul.

Do you have any exciting projects coming up?

I’m constantly working on new projects that I’m excited about. While I can’t always share details until the murals are underway, I’m grateful for the growing opportunities opening up in new locations across the United States.

Brian Peterson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met received permission to feature images by Brian Peterson.