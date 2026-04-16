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Monumental Eye Murals Transform Ordinary Buildings With Bursts of Vibrant Color

By Sage Helene on April 16, 2026

The Color Wizard Murals

Across walls in public spaces throughout New England, Jared Goulette (aka The Color Wizard) transforms concrete surfaces into luminous, hyperreal portals of connection. His murals are not simply painted images. They become immersive encounters where passersby often feel the gaze return. The effect is deliberate, emotional, and deeply human.

At the center of Goulette’s practice is the eye itself. He magnifies it, reflects it, and renders across brick buildings. He is drawn to the eye for its emotional reach and symbolic openness. As Goulette explains, “I most certainly strive to paint eyes that really feel real and realistic, as I think this adds to the impact of the artwork and the connection that it can make with its viewers.” This sense of connection sits at the core of his work. Viewers often respond as though the mural looks directly at them. Some even recognize “the eyes of a loved one or family member” within the work.

The eye also functions as a symbol of universality. It avoids fixed identity markers and becomes a shared human language. He calls eyes “beautifully ambiguous and pure.” He emphasizes this openness that moves beyond a single individual, or more of a representation of human collective as a whole.

Goulette builds this inclusivity through bold gradients, glowing highlights, and chrome-like reflections. These surfaces shift with light and movement. The artist constructs each piece slowly and with intention, often beginning with shadow. “I always like to start with the dark tones first,” he shares, “while avoiding the darkest darks and lightest lights until the very end.”

This method allows depth to develop gradually. It also makes the final highlights more intense. For Goulette, restraint matters. “Less is more,” he explains. “Those areas seem visually very dark and tend to draw the eye as well as create a more realistic sense of depth.”

His murals also respond to their environments,  reflecting the surrounding community and context. “I try to create unique murals for each client,” he tells My Modern Met. “Taking into consideration the area, history of the community and landscape.” This approach helps each piece feel grounded in place while still carrying his distinct visual identity.

Goulette focuses on emotional impact as much as technical precision. He designs his murals to be experienced, not just viewed. “I like to keep my artwork very open to interpretation,” he explains. “Allow each viewer to see something different within the work.” Through vivid color, depth, and scale, he encourages curiosity, inclusion, and shared wonder.

In Goulette’s murals, the eye is never just an image. It becomes a meeting point between artist and viewer, between surface and depth, and between presence and perception.

Jared Goulette (aka The Color Wizard) creates monumental murals that transform public walls into immersive, hyperreal encounters.

The Color Wizard Murals

Mural by The Color Wizard

The Color Wizard Murals

His work explores the eye as a universal symbol of connection, designed to make viewers feel seen regardless of identity or background.

Mural by The Color Wizard

The Color Wizard Murals

Mural by The Color Wizard

Through vivid color, layered gradients, and chrome-like effects, his murals balance realism and abstraction to evoke curiosity, depth, and emotional response.

Mural by The Color Wizard

Mural by The Color Wizard

Mural by The Color Wizard

Mural by The Color Wizard

The Color Wizard: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Color Wizard. 

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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