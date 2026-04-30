Expansive Exhibition Highlights U.S. History Through ‘A Nation of Artists’

The United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, and the festivities are taking many forms. One way turns an eye toward history, seeing how far the country has come since its founding. The exhibition A Nation of Artists is doing so by looking at visual culture, specifically how artistic production has been shaped through exchange, expansion, conflict, and innovation. Nothing, after all, is created in a vacuum. Art—and individual creativity—is a reflection of culture.

A Nation of Artists appears simultaneously at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) and the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA). Each institution has a different way of organizing the works on view. PAFA takes a thematic approach, showcasing art from the late 18th century to today, and groups works with westward expansion, the rise of industry, and an increasingly global world in mind. PAM, which is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary, is looking at work chronologically. It organizes American art from 1700 to 1960, noting similar themes to PAFA, such as international exchange, technological innovation, and shifting cultural economics (abundance for some, but not others).

Regardless of approach, both institutions are charting art through more than 1,000 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and decorative arts. This includes more than 120 rarely seen works from the Middleton Family Collection, one of the U.S.’ most significant private holdings of American art.

“Our aspiration is that this exhibition is for everyone—no prior knowledge of art or history required,” shares John S. Middleton. “We believe in the power of storytelling to connect people and are thrilled to partner with these two storied institutions to share the works that have brought our family so much joy and inspiration. Like baseball, art has the power to bring people together and surprise us when we least expect it. With every viewing, there’s something new to discover. It’s an honor to help bring American art to life in a new way during this very special 250th commemoration of our country’s founding.”

A Nation of Artists is on view at PMA until July 5, 2027, and at PAFA until September 5, 2027.

The United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, and the festivities are taking many forms. One way turns an eye toward history, seeing how far the country has come since its founding.

The exhibition A Nation of Artists is doing so by looking at visual culture, specifically how artistic production has been shaped through exchange, expansion, conflict, and innovation.

A Nation of Artists appears simultaneously at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) and the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA).

Each institution has a different way of organizing the works on view. PAFA takes a thematic approach.

PAM, which is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary, is looking at work chronologically.

Regardless of approach, both institutions are charting art through more than 1,000 paintings, photographs, sculptures, and decorative arts.

Exhibition Information :

A Nation of Artists

April 12, 2026–July 5, 2027

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130, U.S.A.

Exhibition Information :

A Nation of Artists

April 12, 2026–September 5, 2027

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

118-128 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, U.S.A.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Philadelphia Museum of Art: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Philadelphia Museum of Art.