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150+ Works Celebrate Philadelphia’s Boxing Legends and Monuments in New Exhibition

By Emma Taggart on April 23, 2026
Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Royce Jarvey,” 2024 by Maria Hupfield, Canadian (Wasauksing First Nation), born 1975, archival pigment print. (Photo: courtesy of Patel Brown and the artist)

The famous Rocky statue stands at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps as a popular symbol of resilience. Each year, millions of visitors make their way to the base of the steps to see the bronze cast of the city’s most famous fictional resident, whose presence has become an enduring part of Philadelphia’s cultural identity. Building on the legacy of the statue, the museum presents Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments, an exhibition that explores how we connect with sports heroes and public monuments.

The exhibition brings together historical and contemporary works that surface the lesser-told stories surrounding the statue, from Philadelphia’s boxing legends and immigrant neighborhoods to ongoing conversations about the future of public space. It features more than 150 works by over 50 artists, alongside artifacts spanning over 2,000 years.

Visitors can expect to see sculptures, paintings, video performances, film clips, photographs, prints, drawings, new commissions, and ephemera. Featured artists include Keith Haring, Rashid Johnson, Delilah Montoya, Tavares Strachan, Hank Willis Thomas, Kara Walker, Andy Warhol, Carrie Mae Weems, and makers from Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Restorative Justice Program.

“The Rocky statue is the most visited and photographed public artwork in Philadelphia, attracting nearly as many annual visitors as the Statue of Liberty,” said Louis Marchesano, the Marion Boulton “Kippy” Stroud Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and Conservation. “Rising Up is an opportunity for the art museum to reframe the narrative around Rocky and the steps, placing it in the context of Philadelphia’s civic and cultural identity.”

Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Rocky (1976), Philadelphia’s World Cup matches, and the city’s Semiquincentennial, Rising Up opens on April 25 with a “pay-what-you-wish” weekend.

“Today on Rocky Day, I am thrilled to celebrate the announcement of the historic Rising Up exhibition in 2026 at the Philadelphia Art Museum,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “This show is a testament to the vitality and passion of Philadelphia’s arts, culture, and sports communities. Rising Up explores the city’s relationship to its many statues, the artists who create them, and the many neighborhoods where these statues exist. It is more than timely as we approach our monumental Semiquincentennial year.”

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments is on show at the Dorrance Galleries from April 25 until August 2, 2026. Find out more on the Philadelphia Museum of Art website.

The Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art explores how we connect with sports heroes and public monuments.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Skin Tight (Ice Cube’s Eyes),” 1995 by Glenn Ligon, American, born 1960, Black pigment on natural canvas. )Photo: The Fabric Workshop and Museum, Philadelphia, Collection of The Fabric Workshop and Museum)

The exhibition brings together historical and contemporary works that celebrate Philadelphia’s boxing legends and immigrant neighbourhoods.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Smokin Joe Frazier at weigh-in at the Philippine Coliseum,” 1975 by Leroy Neiman, American, 1927-2012

It features more than 150 works by over 50 artists, alongside artefacts spanning over 2,000 years.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Portrait of a Macho Camacho,” 1985 by Keith Haring, American, 1958 – 1990

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Solidarity,” 2023 ny Hank Willis Thomas, patina bronze, Pace Gallery, Los Angeles. (Photo: courtesy of the Artist and Pace Gallery)

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Self Portrait laying on Jack Johnson’s Grave,” 2006 by Rashid Johnson, American, born 1977. Durst lambda print mounted on panel. Cosmic Studios, Private Collection.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Philadelphia, Rock Ministries Boxing Club,” 2016 by Alex Webb, American, born 1952

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Neck Amphora,” 510-490 BCE, Artist/maker unknown

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

“Blue Horizon, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January” 1990 by Larry Fink, American, 1941 – 2023

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments at the Philadelphia Art Museum

Philadelphia Museum of Art from Museums series, 2006-present, Carrie Mae Weems, American, born 1953. (Photo: courtesy the artist and Gladstone Gallery)

Exhibition Information:
Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments
April 25–August 2, 2026
The Philadelphia Art Museum, Dorrance Galleries
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100

The Philadelphia Art Museum: Website | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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