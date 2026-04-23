150+ Works Celebrate Philadelphia’s Boxing Legends and Monuments in New Exhibition

The famous Rocky statue stands at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps as a popular symbol of resilience. Each year, millions of visitors make their way to the base of the steps to see the bronze cast of the city’s most famous fictional resident, whose presence has become an enduring part of Philadelphia’s cultural identity. Building on the legacy of the statue, the museum presents Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments, an exhibition that explores how we connect with sports heroes and public monuments.

The exhibition brings together historical and contemporary works that surface the lesser-told stories surrounding the statue, from Philadelphia’s boxing legends and immigrant neighborhoods to ongoing conversations about the future of public space. It features more than 150 works by over 50 artists, alongside artifacts spanning over 2,000 years.

Visitors can expect to see sculptures, paintings, video performances, film clips, photographs, prints, drawings, new commissions, and ephemera. Featured artists include Keith Haring, Rashid Johnson, Delilah Montoya, Tavares Strachan, Hank Willis Thomas, Kara Walker, Andy Warhol, Carrie Mae Weems, and makers from Mural Arts Philadelphia’s Restorative Justice Program.

“The Rocky statue is the most visited and photographed public artwork in Philadelphia, attracting nearly as many annual visitors as the Statue of Liberty,” said Louis Marchesano, the Marion Boulton “Kippy” Stroud Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and Conservation. “Rising Up is an opportunity for the art museum to reframe the narrative around Rocky and the steps, placing it in the context of Philadelphia’s civic and cultural identity.”

Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Rocky (1976), Philadelphia’s World Cup matches, and the city’s Semiquincentennial, Rising Up opens on April 25 with a “pay-what-you-wish” weekend.

“Today on Rocky Day, I am thrilled to celebrate the announcement of the historic Rising Up exhibition in 2026 at the Philadelphia Art Museum,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “This show is a testament to the vitality and passion of Philadelphia’s arts, culture, and sports communities. Rising Up explores the city’s relationship to its many statues, the artists who create them, and the many neighborhoods where these statues exist. It is more than timely as we approach our monumental Semiquincentennial year.”

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments is on show at the Dorrance Galleries from April 25 until August 2, 2026. Find out more on the Philadelphia Museum of Art website.

The Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art explores how we connect with sports heroes and public monuments.

The exhibition brings together historical and contemporary works that celebrate Philadelphia’s boxing legends and immigrant neighbourhoods.

It features more than 150 works by over 50 artists, alongside artefacts spanning over 2,000 years.

Exhibition Information :

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

April 25–August 2, 2026

The Philadelphia Art Museum, Dorrance Galleries

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19130

215-763-8100

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