Monet Paintings Hidden for 100 Years Resurface at an Auction in Paris

For more than a century, two paintings by Claude Monet remained out of public view, held in private collections and largely unknown to scholars. Their recent reappearance in Paris has drawn widespread attention as they head to auction at Sotheby’s.

The works, Les Îles de Port-Villez (1883) and Vétheuil, effet du matin (1901), reveal two distinct phases of Monet’s artistic development. Neither painting appeared publicly for over 100 years. This long absence increases their importance for both collectors and art historians.

Monet painted Les Îles de Port-Villez in 1883, the same year he moved to Giverny. During this period, he focused on the Seine and its surrounding landscape. He often worked from a boat, which allowed him to observe shifting reflections and light directly. The painting reflects this approach through loose brushwork and a strong sense of movement.

By 1901, Monet had refined his process. In Vétheuil, effet du matin, he presents a more controlled study of atmosphere. He frequently worked on multiple canvases at once to track subtle changes in light throughout the day. This composition captures the town of Vétheuil in soft morning light, with a broader and more structured spatial arrangement.

The works appeared at Sotheby’s Paris in the heart of the city’s 8th arrondissement. The auction took place at Sotheby’s historic headquarters on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré during its Art Moderne et Contemporain Evening Auction.

Most major paintings by Monet already belong to museum collections or well-documented holdings. Works that remain unseen for generations rarely reenter the market, which increases both their scholarly and commercial value.

These two paintings carried multimillion-dollar estimates, which reflect Monet’s continued influence in the global art market. One of the works exceeded expectations. It sold for more than $12 million and set a record for a Monet sold at auction in France.

The return of these paintings to public view highlights the continued relevance of his work and points to the possibility of rediscovery within even the most studied artistic legacies.

Two long-hidden paintings by Claude Monet reemerge after more than a century in private collections.

The works reveal key difference between Monet’s early Giverny landscapes and his later, more atmospheric studies of light.

The auction took place at Sotheby’s historic headquarters on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré during its Art Moderne et Contemporain Evening Auction.

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