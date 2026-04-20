Home / Art

Monet Paintings Hidden for 100 Years Resurface at an Auction in Paris

By Sage Helene on April 20, 2026
Claude Monet, Les Îles de Port-Villez, 1883

Claude Monet, Les Îles de Port-Villez, 1883 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

For more than a century, two paintings by Claude Monet remained out of public view, held in private collections and largely unknown to scholars. Their recent reappearance in Paris has drawn widespread attention as they head to auction at Sotheby’s.

The works, Les Îles de Port-Villez (1883) and Vétheuil, effet du matin (1901), reveal two distinct phases of Monet’s artistic development. Neither painting appeared publicly for over 100 years. This long absence increases their importance for both collectors and art historians.

Monet painted Les Îles de Port-Villez in 1883, the same year he moved to Giverny. During this period, he focused on the Seine and its surrounding landscape. He often worked from a boat, which allowed him to observe shifting reflections and light directly. The painting reflects this approach through loose brushwork and a strong sense of movement.

By 1901, Monet had refined his process. In Vétheuil, effet du matin, he presents a more controlled study of atmosphere. He frequently worked on multiple canvases at once to track subtle changes in light throughout the day. This composition captures the town of Vétheuil in soft morning light, with a broader and more structured spatial arrangement.

The works appeared at Sotheby’s Paris in the heart of the city’s 8th arrondissement. The auction took place at Sotheby’s historic headquarters on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré during its Art Moderne et Contemporain Evening Auction.

Most major paintings by Monet already belong to museum collections or well-documented holdings. Works that remain unseen for generations rarely reenter the market, which increases both their scholarly and commercial value.

These two paintings carried multimillion-dollar estimates, which reflect Monet’s continued influence in the global art market. One of the works exceeded expectations. It sold for more than $12 million and set a record for a Monet sold at auction in France.

The return of these paintings to public view highlights the continued relevance of his work and points to the possibility of rediscovery within even the most studied artistic legacies.

Two long-hidden paintings by Claude Monet reemerge after more than a century in private collections.

Claude Monet, Vétheuil, effet du matin, 1901

Claude Monet, Vétheuil, effet du matin, 1901 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

The works reveal key difference between Monet’s early Giverny landscapes and his later, more atmospheric studies of light.

Germaine Hoschedé, Lili Butler, Mrs. Joseph Durand-Ruel, Georges Durand-Ruel, and Claude Monet at Giverny in 1900.

Germaine Hoschedé, Lili Butler, Mrs. Joseph Durand-Ruel, Georges Durand-Ruel, and Claude Monet at Giverny in 1900. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

The auction took place at Sotheby’s historic headquarters on rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré during its Art Moderne et Contemporain Evening Auction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sotheby's (@sothebys)

Sources: Monet Masterpiece, Unseen for a Century, Sets Auction Record in France; Rare Claude Monet Landscapes From a Private Family Collection Surface at Sotheby’s

Related Articles:

Thieves Steal Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir Paintings in 3-Minute Museum Heist

Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction

Claude Monet’s Stepdaughter Finally Gains Recognition in First-Ever U.S. Show

Rare Rediscovered Michelangelo Sketch of Sistine Chapel Sells for $27.2M at Christie’s

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Obsolete Compact Discs Are Transformed Into Towering, Shimmering Sculptures
Sinuous Fiber Sculptures Twist Themes of Social Media With Female Identity
New York’s 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair Marks 12th Edition Celebrating Afro-Brazilian Creativity
Artist Envisions a New Way Forward by Bringing It to Life in Intricate Paintings
Artist Uses AI To Reimagine His Older Work as the Ingredients for a New Series of Animal Art
2026 San Francisco Art Fair Will Be Honoring AAPI Voices [Interview]

More on My Modern Met

Valuable Art Collection Featuring Frida Kahlo Set To Leave Mexico Sparks Concern in Art Community
Museum of the African Diaspora Marks 10 Years of Its Emerging Artists Program
Artist Preserves Memories by Weaving Old Family Photos Onto Vintage Potholder Looms [Interview]
See the Paintings That a 19th-Century Artist Created While Guided by Spiritual Forces
LA Climate Week’s Arts & Culture Day Shows How Creativity Can Inspire Change
Inside de Young Museum’s New Indigenous American Art Galleries

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.