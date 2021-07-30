10 History Podcasts That Will Make You Hit Subscribe

Over the past few years, audio has seen a wave of popularity. There are now millions of podcasts about any and every subject—even My Modern Met has a podcast! One of the brilliant things about podcasts is that they allow people to share a wide variety of content, so whether you want to listen to a creative podcast or hear about pop culture, there is something for you. History buffs will be pleased to know that there is a wide range of podcasts that will give them their daily fix.

But with so many podcasts out there to choose from, what's worth listening to? We've done our homework and are helping you narrow down the field with our list of the best history podcasts. From ancient history to queer history to the history of fashion, there's plenty of material to select from. So give these shows a try and hit the subscribe button.

Here are 10 podcasts that will transform anyone into a history buff.

15 Minute History: This podcast from Not Even Past and the History Department at the University of Texas at Austin gives just what you'd imagine—history in short clips. For more than 100 episodes, history faculty and graduate students from the University of Texas at Austin break down world history. Topics are wide-ranging and include everything from a look at the life and legacy of Harvey Milk to slavery in the West.

Ancient History Fangirl: If you are fascinated by ancient Rome and intrigued by the ancient Egyptians, this podcast is for you. The hosts describe it as “Hardcore History met up with My Favorite Murder in the ancient world, with a heavy helping of booze and feminism.” This podcast is not only well-researched, but it is also filled with humor, which makes it an easy listen.

Black History Year: Created by PushBlack, a non-profit media company, Black History Year connects its listeners with the thinkers, histororians, and activists that have been marginalized. Interviews with experts help flesh out the topics, which have included everything from Black art to an exploration of ancient African civilizations.

Dress: The History of Fashion: Explore the cultural meaning behind what we wear in this fascinating iHeartRadio podcast. Hosts April Calahan and Cassidy Zachary call in experts to learn more about the social relevance and context of how people dressed. Topics range from fashion under Fascism to the evolution of dressing for the Summer Olympics.

Everything Everywhere: This is a daily history podcast that's perfect for people who like quick nuggets of information. Host Gary Arndt, who has traveled to over 140 countries, spends about 10 minutes focusing on a different historical topic. Learn about everything from the history of blue jeans to the story of the Eiffel Tower.

Hardcore History: Dan Carlin's wildly popular podcast doesn't work like most other shows. If you are expecting 30- to 60-minute shows at regular intervals, this isn't for you. Carlin releases just a few shows a year, often without notice. They can run anywhere from three to six hours, but are well worth the wait. His most recent episode wraps up a six-episode, three-year arch about the Pacific Theater in World War II. Take a listen and you'll see what all the fuss is about.

History Hit: Dan Snow's popular podcast is just one branch of his media empire, which also includes on-demand history TV and several other podcasts in the History Hit network. The History Hit podcast combines interviews with some of today's best historians and attentive storytelling for an incredibly engaging listening experience.

History is Gay: This monthly podcast dives deep into the history of overlooked queer women and men because “history has never been as straight as you think.” Each episode runs about 90 minutes with hosts Leigh and Gretchen keeping a light, informative tone that leaves listeners wanting more.

Ridiculous History: If you're a history buff and think you've heard it all, think again. For more than 400 episodes, hosts Ben Bowlin and Noel Brown have presented some of the weirdest stories across civilization. For instance, have you ever wondered why British lawyers wear wigs? Or why little kids run lemonade stands? Find out the answers to these questions and more on Ridiculous History.

Stuff You Missed in History Class: This podcast is hosted by two women with ties to the popular How Stuff Works podcast. Tracy Wilson and Holly Frey shine a light on obscure figures in history that have interesting stories but aren't given their due.

