Mysterious Hoard of 3,000 Roman Coins Discovered in Germany, Miles from the Empire’s Borders

By Eva Baron on November 17, 2024
Hoard of Roman coins discovered in Germany

Roman-era coins found in Germany. (Photo: courtesy of GDKE RLP, Landesarchäologie Koblenz)

 

At its height, Rome was unparalleled in its artistic, cultural, and global influence. By 117 C.E., the Roman Empire spanned three continents, including Asia Minor, northern Africa, and most of Europe. Recently, a hoard of Roman-era coins was found in Germany, miles from the Empire’s frontlines, and poses intriguing questions about their discovery in enemy territory.

A licensed metal detectorist uncovered close to 3,000 coins near Herschbach, a German town far from both ancient Roman borders and any known Germanic tribe settlements. A subsequent excavation by government archaeologists exhumed about 2,940 coins and more than 200 decorative silver fragments buried inside a ceramic pot lodged between two rocks. The artifacts were, unfortunately, poorly preserved, making the identification process challenging and time-consuming.

So far, only 100 coins have been properly identified, with the oldest coins depicting Roman emperor Gordianus III (ruled 238-244 C.E.) and the newest featuring Gallic emperor Victorinus (ruled ca. 269-271 C.E.). Under these parameters, archaeologists have dated coins between 241 and 271 C.E., meaning they were most likely buried in the early 270s.

The hoard’s location is remarkable, given its distance from both the Roman and Gallic Empires. There are several possibilities for why these coins were buried in enemy territory, such as the Gallic Empire bribing German elites into not attacking them. Archaeologists, however, are still puzzled as to why the stash was discovered in the Westerwald mountains by Herschbach since the area wasn’t home to any known Germanic settlements.

The extraordinary discovery inspires more questions than it currently answers, but researchers are hopeful that further identification will lead to stronger insights.

A hoard of Roman-era coins were found in Germany, buried in a ceramic pot miles from Roman borders and any known Germanic settlements.

Hoard of Roman coins discovered in Germany

The ceramic pot in which the coins and silver fragments were discovered. (Photo: courtesy of GDKE RLP, Landesarchäologie Koblenz)

The ceramic pot held nearly 3,000 coins and more than 200 decorative silver fragments.

Hoard of Roman coins discovered in Germany

A decorative silver fragment found in Germany, along with the hoard of Roman-era coins. (Photo: courtesy of GDKE RLP, Landesarchäologie Koblenz)

h/t: [Live Science]

All images via GDKE RLP, Landesarchäologie Koblenz.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
