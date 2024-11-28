Home / History

Morgan Library Celebrates Incredible Life of the “Most Fascinating Librarian in American History”

By Jessica Stewart on November 28, 2024
Belle da Costa Greene

Belle da Costa Greene by Clarence H. White, 1911. (Photo: Biblioteca Berenson, I Tatti, The Harvard University Center for Italian Renaissance Studies)

American financier J.P. Morgan was a dominant force on Wall Street during the Gilded Age and an avid collector of books and art. His collection grew so vast that it outgrew his home, and he purchased several plots of land to build what has become the Morgan Library. But prior to this, realizing he needed someone to help him catalog his collection, he hired the woman who would later become the library's first director—Belle da Costa Greene.

The American librarian had been working at the Princeton University Library alongside J.P. Morgan's nephew, who recommended her for the position. In 1905, she became Morgan's personal librarian and was tasked with a massive undertaking—organizing, cataloging, and shelving the collection. She would remain dedicated to the Morgan Library long after J.P. Morgan's passing in 1913, working for his son Jack and then, in 1924, becoming the first director of the library when it was made a public institution. It was a position that she held until she retired in 1948.

Greene's accomplishments are all the more incredible because, in a time of racial inequality, she was a Black woman making great strides. Born into a prominent Black family, her father, Richard, was the first Black student to graduate from Harvard. After her parents separated, Greene, her mother, and her siblings all began passing as white. In this time in American history, where segregation and racism ran rampant, this allowed Greene to advance her career and become “the most fascinating librarian in American history.”

“Belle da Costa Greene is such an important figure to consider and raise questions about in today's day and age,” shares Dominique Jean-Louis, chief historian, Center for Brooklyn History at the Brooklyn Public Library. “I think she tells us a lot about race and gender roles…about self-reinvention and self-narrative.”

Now, the Morgan Library is celebrating Greene's accomplishments and her identity in an exhibition that traces her life from her roots in a predominantly Black community in Washington, D.C., to her 24-year tenure at the helm of the Morgan Library. Belle da Costa Greene: A Librarian's Legacy tackles many challenging topics, and to do her story justice, The Morgan has created an Advisory Committee comprising librarians, historians, and professors from institutions across the country with specialized interest in the exhibition's themes.

The exhibition, part of the Morgan's 100th anniversary celebrations, runs until May 4, 2025.

“Pierpont Morgan may have built this library. His son, Jack, made the institution, but, really, it was Belle Greene who realized their vision and developed it,” shares Philip S. Palmer, Morgan curator and Literary & Historic Manuscripts department head.

“She really is the soul of the Morgan Library.”

An exhibition at New York's iconic Morgan Library celebrates the contributions of its first director, Belle da Costa Greene.

Morgan Library South East View

Photo: Graham Haber, 2014

Greene helped J.P. Morgan catalog his collection and later became the library's first director when it went public in 1924.

East Room of J. Pierpont Morgan’s Library by Tebbs & Knell, between 1923 and ca. 1935

East Room of J. Pierpont Morgan’s Library by Tebbs & Knell, between 1923 and ca. 1935 (Photo: The Morgan Library & Museum; ARC 1637)

Greene, who was Black, spent her life passing for white during a time when America was filled with segregation and racism.

Belle da Costa Greene

Belle da Costa Greene by Adolph de Meyer, 1912. (Photo: The Morgan Library & Museum; ARC 1664)

She would go on to be called the “most fascinating librarian in American history.”

The Morgan Library: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Morgan Library.

Related Articles:

Alma Thomas: The Life and Work of a 20th-Century Black Female Abstract Artist

RIP Katherine Johnson: Paying Tribute to the Pioneering NASA “Human Computer”

Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History as the Supreme Court’s First Black Female Justice

Augusta Savage: How a Black Art Teacher and Sculptor Helped Shape the Harlem Renaissance

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Oldest City in the United States May Surprise You
British Library Exhibit Reveals Lives of Medieval Women
Mysterious Hoard of 3,000 Roman Coins Discovered in Germany, Miles from the Empire’s Borders
Harriet Tubman Posthumously Made General on Veteran’s Day
Archaeologists Unearth 3,500-Year-Old Wooden Spade Preserved in British Wetlands
Explore a 16th-Century Italian Sculpture Garden Known as the “Park of the Monsters”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anne Frank’s Secret Rooms Recreated for Exhibition in New York
Día de los Muertos: How Mexico Celebrates Its Annual “Day of the Dead”
First-Known Romantic Photo of an Interracial American Couple Is Up for Auction
Exhibition Sheds Light on Leonardo da Vinci’s Perfume Passion
Compelling Video Shows How the Fotoplayer Added Music and Sounds to Silent Films
Giant ‘Crush Nazism’ Monument Outside Oslo Train Station Honors WWII Resistance Group

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.