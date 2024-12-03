31-Year Treasure Hunt for a Golden Owl Comes to an End With Discovery in France

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Éditions_de_la_Chouette_d'Or® (@editions_de_la_chouette_dor)

One of the world’s longest-running and elaborate treasure hunts is finally over, thanks to the discovery of a buried bronze replica of the golden owl in France. The statue was first buried by French writer Régis Hauser in 1993 who released 11 clues to its location in a picture book, On the Trail of the Golden Owl. He promised that whoever found the treasure would receive a matching owl made of gold, silver, and gemstones.

Hauser teamed up with illustrator and sculptor Michel Becker to bring his vision to life. Becker crafted two intricate owl sculptures, and the duo collaborated on a picture book filled with riddles, clues, games, and mathematical puzzles designed to guide treasure hunters to the hidden prize. Only Hauser knew the exact location of the buried owl—not even Becker was privy to the secret.

After Hauser completed the book of clues, he released it under the pen name “Max Valentin.” He also sealed a set of clues inside an envelope and hid it in his home to safeguard the solution. After Hauser died in 2009, Becker retrieved the envelope from Hauser’s family and personally traveled to the spot to verify that the bronze owl was still there.

Hauser’s legendary “Golden Owl Treasure Hunt” sparked fierce competition among thousands of treasure hunters worldwide, who came to be known as “Owlers.” Now, over 30 years after the owl was buried, the treasure hunt website has shared a big update: “Don’t go digging!” The announcement continues, “We confirm that the Golden Owl countermark was unearthed last night. It is therefore useless to go digging.” As for the lucky person who found the Golden Owl, their identity is being kept under wraps as they’ve asked to stay anonymous.

Made from 6 pounds of gold, 15 pounds of silver, and embellished with diamonds, the incredible gold owl has an estimated worth of $165,000. The exact location of the bronze replica is yet to be announced, but the anonymous “owler” who found it was able to prove they had solved all 11 riddles, rather than stumbling upon it by chance.

The answers to the clues won’t be revealed until April 23, 2025, marking the end of an era and leaving many unsuccessful Owlers grappling with mixed emotions. On the treasure hunt forum, one community member called the news “a real blow,” while another described it as “hard to bear.” A third admitted, “I shed a few tears.” Yet, not everyone was heartbroken—one Owler confessed, “Curiously, I’m quite relieved … I’m free!”

Reflecting on the result, the Golden Owl Hunt announcement shares, “It’s amazing to think that someone has finally solved this after so many years!”

Golden Owl Hunt: Website

