Home / Archeology

Archaeologists Unearth 3,500-Year-Old Wooden Spade Preserved in British Wetlands

By Emma Taggart on November 8, 2024
Wessex Archaeology Discover Bronze Age Wooden Spade

Archaeologists carefully life the fragile spade from the ground on to a board to be sent back to Wessex Archaeology’s laboratory for conservation © Wessex Archaeology

During recent excavations for The Moors at Arne project, Wessex Archaeology uncovered one of Britain’s oldest and most complete wooden tools—a rare discovery that sheds light on how Bronze Age communities interacted with the wetlands along England's southern coast.

Pottery and stone artifacts are relatively common finds during excavations, but intact wooden artifacts are much rarer since wood usually disintegrates over time. Fortunately, the waterlogged conditions at this particular site on the edge of Poole Harbour preserved the wooden spade, allowing it to survive for thousands of years.

“The moment the spade started to be uncovered the team on site knew it was a very special object and now we’re able to analyze it here in the laboratory, we’re starting to reveal its story,” says environmental archaeologist Edward Treasure, who led the analysis of the spade. “It’s made of oak and radiocarbon dating of the wood itself confirms it is c.3,500-3,400 years old, placing it firmly in the Middle Bronze Age. This is an incredibly exciting moment and we’re looking forward to finding out more as the process unfolds.”

During the Middle Bronze Age, the Arne Moors would have been prone to flooding in the winter months, and then drying out over summer. This led archaeologists to assume that people at the time didn’t live there, but were frequently visiting the area to make use of its rich natural resources.

The wooden spade was uncovered in a circular ditch that may have served multiple purposes, possibly as a resource hub for ancient communities. Wessex Archaeology reveals, “It could have been used as a place to cut and dry peat, as pasture for grazing animals or for hunting, fishing, gathering rushes for thatch and basket weaving and perhaps cultivating crops.”

It’s hard to imagine people ever spending time on the wild, nature-dominated Arne Moors. But this recent discovery shows that over 3,000 years ago, people were using and adapting to this challenging landscape to support their way of life. Greg Chuter, the environment agency archaeologist leading the program said, “The spade is a fascinating part of the story and as research continues, we're looking forward to exploring the relationship between the spade and the ditch, and what else they can tell us about life at Arne Moors 3,000 years ago.”

Check out images of the wooden spade below and find out more about the discovery on the Wessex Archaeology website.

During recent excavations for The Moors at Arne project, the Wessex Archaeology team uncovered a 3,500-year-old spade—one of Britain’s oldest and most complete wooden tools.

Wessex Archaeology Discover Bronze Age Wooden Spade

Experts from Wessex Archaeology carefully clean the spade of excess mud as part of the conservation process © Wessex Archaeology

The discovery offers rare insight into how Bronze Age communities used the wetlands along England's southern coast.

Wessex Archaeology Discover Bronze Age Wooden Spade

The wooden spade in situ, carefully excavated by Wessex Archaeology experts working on The Moors at Arne project © Wessex Archaeology

Wessex Archaeology Discover Bronze Age Wooden Spade

Samples taken from the wood by Wessex Archaeology Conservator, Thomas Wicks, will shine light on the condition of the spade and inform the next steps in the conservation process © Wessex Archaeology

Wessex Archaeology Discover Bronze Age Wooden Spade

3D model of the prehistoric wooden spade discovered at The Moors at Arne © Wessex Archaeology

Find out more about the discovery and early analysis of the prehistoric spade.

Wessex Archaeology: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | X

All images via Wessex Archaeology.

Related Articles:

Archaeologists Have Determined What Ancient Roman Wine Tasted Like

Team of 30 Archaeologists Spend 5 Years Uncovering Ancient Egyptian New Year’s Painting

Archaeologists Discover 2,000-Year-Old Roman Glass Bowl in Perfect Condition

Japanese Archaeologists Dig Up Jar Filled With Over 200,000 Bronze Coins

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Use 134-Year-Old Photo To Create 3D Model of Ancient Sculptural Relief
Medieval Carving of Early Christian Figure Discovered in Germany
Explore the Ancient “Cave of Swimmers” in the Sahara Desert
Archeologists Discover Lost Maya City With Pyramids and Plazas in the Middle of the Mexican Jungle
Explore a 16th-Century Italian Sculpture Garden Known as the “Park of the Monsters”
1,700-Year-Old Roman Statue Accidentally Unearthed in Near-Perfect Condition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anne Frank’s Secret Rooms Recreated for Exhibition in New York
Astonishingly Painted Throne Room Is Found by Archeologists in an Ancient Peruvian Site
Secret Tomb Filled With Skeletons Discovered Under ‘Indiana Jones’ Location in Petra
Gold Coin Featuring Byzantine Emperor Discovered in Bulgaria
Día de los Muertos: How Mexico Celebrates Its Annual “Day of the Dead”
First-Known Romantic Photo of an Interracial American Couple Is Up for Auction

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.