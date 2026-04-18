BIG Unveils a Temporary “Living” Stadium for Shakira’s Concert Residence in Madrid

Shakira, Live Nation, and Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) have teamed up to build one of the most ambitious venues in recent memory. And most impressively, it will be gone shortly after it has fulfilled its purpose. The architecture firm has unveiled the plans for Shakira Stadium at Macondo Park, which will host the Colombian singer’s 11-show residency in Madrid in the fall of 2026 as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. More than temporary stands and a stage, this project is meant to celebrate Latin American identity, prompted by one of its greatest ambassadors.

The ephemeral stadium will hold 50,000 fans, with 30,000 seated and 20,000 standing. While it has sparked comparisons to Adele’s bespoke arena in Munich in 2024, Agustín Pérez Torres, architect in charge of the project and a partner at BIG, has said that Shakira Stadium aims even higher, starting with its giant LED screens that have not yet been seen in Europe. The stage itself seems similar to the one used in previous legs of the tour, with its long catwalk and Yellow Studio-designed elements.

Part of what makes this project different is its festival-like approach to the stadium’s surroundings. Located in a 21-hectare site of Iberdrola Music, a venue that hosts music festivals, Shakira Stadium at Macondo Park will feature artisan markets, food vendors, and play areas for children curated by Shakira’s sons, which will be open for 12 hours on show days.

All these stands and offerings will be set on curved paths partially covered by colorful recycled fabrics. There will also be “green islands,” which are park areas inspired by landscapes across Spain and Latin America, extending the vibes of the stage show—where Shakira shouts out women from every Latin American country—out into the venue and beyond.

The nods to Latin America, particularly Shakira’s home country of Colombia, can be seen from the name alone. Macondo Park is a reference to Macondo, the fictional town where most of the book One Hundred Years of Solitude by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez takes place. On top of being one of the most important works of literature to come out of the region, Macondo is said to be inspired by the town of Aracataca, located less than 100 miles from Shakira’s birthplace of Barranquilla.

So far, over half a million tickets have been sold to the shows, which are expected to sell out. By going with a bespoke, temporary venue rather than something previously built by another entity, the team will give fans what has been described as an all-encompassing experience in the world of Shakira. “As an immersive expression of contemporary Latin identity,” says BIG, “Shakira Stadium in Macondo Park celebrates music, culture, and human connection in one living landscape.”

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has unveiled the plans for Shakira Stadium at Macondo Park, which will host the Colombian singer’s 11-show residency in Madrid.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bjarke Ingels Group.