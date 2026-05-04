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Artist Captures Rich History of Europe’s Ornate Architecture in Meticulous Drawings

By Emma Taggart on May 4, 2026

 

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A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

Inspired by Europe’s richly ornate architecture, British illustrator Liam Hipple meticulously captures iconic landmarks and aerial cityscapes in extraordinary detail. He works with ink on watercolor paper, building each complex composition through intricate crosshatching and line work. Every facade, rooftop, and statue is captured with perfect precision, revealing the artist’s appreciation for his architectural subjects.

Over the course of two years, Hipple created his most ambitious drawing yet: the Paris Composite Project. The incredible work, which stretches 7 feet in length, is a continuous illustration of Parisian architecture, featuring key landmarks such as Basilique du Sacré-Cœur, Eiffel Tower, and Hôtel des Invalides, alongside famous Parisian sculptures.

Hipple selected French landmarks that reflect key moments in the country’s history. “I began this process by considering what I imagine when thinking of Paris,” he says. “My initial thoughts went to the chaotic Revolutionary period and the drastic changes that occurred throughout France and specifically Paris in this time, not just architecturally but politically and culturally. This led me to the Hotel de Ville, the city hall of Paris witnessed some of the most consequential scenes in history including the numerous popular uprisings in the earliest days of the Revolution.”

Hipple also includes the Conciergerie, once a medieval royal residence and later a political prison during the Reign of Terror, where Marie Antoinette was famously held. He also looks to the period before the French Revolution for inspiration, incorporating churches, cathedrals, and royal estates to reflect the city’s earlier architectural heritage.

Over the years, Hipple has also illustrated the Flatiron Building in New York, the Dome of the Rock in the old City of Jerusalem, and the Venetian gothic-style Doge’s Palace in Venice. No matter his subject, there’s a clear sense that he knows these structures intimately and takes care to capture every detail in ink.

Check out the artist’s incredible work below and find more from his growing portfolio by following Liam Hipple on Instagram.

Inspired by Europe’s richly ornate architecture, British illustrator Liam Hipple captures iconic landmarks and aerial cityscapes in extraordinary detail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

Over the course of two years, Hipple created his most ambitious drawing yet: the Paris Composite Project.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

The incredible work, which stretches 7 feet in length, features a continuous illustration of Parisian architecture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

No matter his subject, there’s a clear sense that Hipple knows these structures intimately and takes care to capture every detail in ink.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

Watch the incredible artist at work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by liam hipple (@liamhippleillustration)

Liam Hipple: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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Incredible Pen Drawings Visualize Futuristic Cities With Densely Detailed Architecture

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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