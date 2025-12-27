Home / Architecture / Museums

BIG’s Pavilion Design of a Contemporary Art Museum in China Will Soon Open Its Doors

By Regina Sienra on December 27, 2025
Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: Ye Jianyuan

The latest museum endeavor of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) goes beyond architecture and into the very cultural mission of the building they have conceived. The Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art in China is set to open next year, and the Danish architecture firm will have the opportunity to showcase its vision in an exhibition taking place within the museum walls, marrying the sweeping exterior it conceived with an insightful look at how it all came to be.

The museum, commissioned by Suzhou Harmony Development Group and designed by BIG in collaboration with ARTS Group and Front Inc., seamlessly marries the past with the present, the natural with the manmade. The 15-acre museum is located near the Jinji Lake waterfront and the Suzhou Ferris wheel, creating a picturesque environment where leisure and enlightenment become one.

BIG conceived the museum as a village of 12 interconnected pavilions all under one continuous ribbon-like roof. To do so, the firm drew from the Chinese concept of lang, a long, covered corridor that traces a path, connecting the individual structures. The design embeds elements that nod to Suzhou’s architectural history, particularly its appreciation for gardens and green spaces. By working with curved glass and warm-toned stainless steel, the architects aimed for the building to reflect the surrounding landscape.

“Suzhou is the cradle of the Chinese garden. Our design for the Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art is conceived as a garden of pavilions and courtyards,” says Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG, via a statement. “Individual pavilions are woven together by glazed galleries and porticoes, creating a Chinese knot of interconnected sculpture courtyards and exhibition spaces. Weaving between the legs of the Ferris wheel, the museum branches out like a rhizome, connecting the city to the lake. The result is a manmade maze of plants and artworks to get lost within.”

This dialogue between inspiration and craft is at the heart of Materialism, an exhibition curated by BIG. Featuring 20 mock-ups and models of 20 projects around the world, the exhibition explores how working with stone, earth, concrete, metal, glass, wood, fabric, plastic, plants, and recycled materials has informed the firm’s architecture. Materialism is slated to open the coming months, ahead of the official inauguration of the Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art in 2026.

To stay up to date with the firm’s architectural and creative endeavors, follow BIG on Instagram.

The Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art in China, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), is bound to open next year.

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: Ye Jianyuan

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

The 15-acre museum is located near the Jinji Lake waterfront and the Suzhou Ferris wheel, creating a picture-perfect environment where leisure and enlightenment become one.

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: Ye Jianyuan

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

The design embeds elements that nod to Suzhou’s architectural history, particularly its appreciation for gardens and green spaces.

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: Ye Jianyuan

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: Ye Jianyuan

The Danish architecture firm will also have the opportunity to showcase its vision in an exhibition taking place within the museum walls.

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: StudioSZ Photo / Justin Szeremeta

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art

Photo: Ye Jianyuan

BIG: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bjarke Ingels Group.

Related Articles:

BIG Drapes an Undulating “Veil” Over Kosovo’s Ballet and Opera Theater

Subterranean Natural History Museum Is Draped With Landscaped Ribbons That Blend Into the Forest

Cutting Edge Ballpark Design Is Inspired by an Armadillo To Help It Beat the Las Vegas Heat

New Gelephu International Airport Is a Celebration of Bhutanese Culture and Heritage

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Hangzhou’s Upcoming Art Museum Meanders Across Waterfront Like a Flowing River
Elegant Design To Transform a Historic Home Into a Museum Dedicated to Jadidism
Explore an Early Look at the New Museum’s Breathtaking Expansion, Opening in Early 2026
George Lucas’ Museum of Narrative Art Will Open in 2026 in Los Angeles
After Two Decades, the Grand Egyptian Museum Has Finally Opened in Giza
7 Museums With Iconic Architecture Everyone Should Recognize

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Look Inside the Museum Dedicated to Frida Kahlo and Her Family That Just Opened in Mexico City
Cheech Marin Speaks About His Love for Chicano Art and the Collection That Led to a Thriving Museum [Interview]
Browse Over 1,100 Art Books at MoMA’s First-Ever Bookshop in Seoul
Tadao Ando’s National Museum of Uzbekistan Is an Exercise in Geometry
Subterranean Natural History Museum Is Draped With Landscaped Ribbons That Blend Into the Forest
After More Than 20 Years, the Grand Egyptian Museum Will Finally Open This November

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.