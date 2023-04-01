Home / Architecture

Monumental Mesh Canopies Provide Glimpses of Lush Cherry Blossoms at Every Turn

By Jessica Stewart on April 1, 2023
Boundless Theater - Egret Bay Museum

Boundless Theater is a stunning design created for the Egret Bay Art Museum in Rizhao, Shandong Province, China. Located at the foothills of a sacred Buddhist mountain, the plans call for structures that unite the space with the natural landscape. Surrounded by cherry trees, the space is filled with undulating steel mesh “buildings” that provide a light canopy.

Visitors will be encouraged the drink in the environment, which is particularly striking during the spring cherry blossom season. At that time, as pink flowers fill the trees, people can weave in and out of the steel structures while never losing sight of nature.

“I imagine that when cherry blossoms are blooming all over the sky, heaven and earth, cherry trees, the theater will accommodate me, cherry trees are the main, the theater is the second, and I am the free element in this scene,” writes Beijing Guanzhan Landscape and Planning, the project architects.

Each mesh structure is formed from steel bars that have been painstakingly woven together in a process that is technically difficult. Extending the perimeter of the space, these steel shells hug the center of the space. By providing a boundary, they draw visitors in while at the same time leaving space for the natural world to act as the protagonist of the setting.

Boundless Theater was designed for the Egret Bay Art Museum in China.

Boundless Theater - Egret Bay MuseumBoundless Theater - Egret Bay Museum

The steel mesh structures blend with the environment and are surrounded by cherry trees.

Boundless Theater - Egret Bay MuseumBoundless Theater - Egret Bay Museum

When the trees blossom, visitors can experience their magic as they filter through the open mesh.

Boundless Theater - Egret Bay MuseumBoundless Theater - Egret Bay Museum

h/t: [designboom]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by @archi_translator.

