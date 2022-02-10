Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Shrinks Iconic Television Sets Into Perfectly Crafted Miniature Scenes

By Sara Barnes on February 10, 2022
Miniature Scene

At first glance, it appears that these sets of famous TV shows are simply photographs of the actual shooting locations. But take a closer look. You’ll realize that Jerry Seinfeld’s kitchen, Monica and Rachel’s living room, and other iconic locations from popular shows and movies are all done in miniature scale.

Artist Bridget McCarty is the person behind these creations, and her attention to detail is nothing short of amazing. McCarty has not only matched paint but she's also included tiny (tiny) versions of the items that make these sets so memorable. For the apartment on Friends, for instance, it’s the gold picture frame around the peephole—something that likely fits on the tip of your finger—that helps bring the piece to life.

“I’ve been a miniature artist since I was 22 and it has been my full-time job since then,” McCarty tells My Modern Met. “I have always wanted to be transported away to a magical world and this was my way of creating that.” It’s no surprise that many hours go into one piece, and a scene can take anywhere from weeks to a month. After it's complete, McCarty films videos of a place in action. In a video of Seinfeld’s apartment, she shows a bag of chips (cleverly created using pepper seeds) being poured out of the bag and into a very small bowl.

Scroll down to see more of McCarty’s work and get a behind-the-scenes look at her incredible pieces.

Artist Bridget McCarty creates amazing miniature replicas of beloved television shows and film sets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Best Videos by BVIRAL (@bestvideos)

Miniature Scene

In addition to television shows and movie sets, McCarty also creates scenes from everyday life.

Miniature SceneMiniature Art SceneBridget McCarty: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bridget McCarty.

