My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Art / Sculpture

People Are “Scrambling” to Get One of These Giant Hyperrealistic Egg Sculptures

By Emma Taggart on May 18, 2026

Egg Sculptures by Erika S. Rhinelander

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Erika S. Rhinelander likes hers covered in epoxy resin. The Newfoundland-based artist creates hyperrealistic dripping egg sculptures that look as though they’ve just been cracked open.

Rhinelander has been making egg sculptures for around three years, and has a steady stream of egg-lovers scrambling to get their hands on one. Each handmade piece is entirely unique and designed to hang on your wall or sit on any surface—just not someone’s breakfast plate, unless you’re trying to play a trick. Rhinelander uses glossy resin to give every yolk a wet, gooey appearance, making each piece look incredibly real.

While many of Rhinelander’s smaller sculptures depict raw eggs, one recent piece takes the form of a giant fried egg. The larger-than-life wall sculpture was crafted from foam and plaster, then carefully painted and encased in glossy resin to give it a freshly cooked, edible appearance. The artist added the piece to her own kitchen wall as a homage to the sunny side-up snack.

Rhinelander doesn’t just like the look of eggs—she believes they represent something integral to our lives. “I was originally drawn to how simple but crucial eggs are in our lives,” Rhinelander tells My Modern Met. “They’re an important building block of life, not only literally (we all are born from/created with an egg) but culturally, as eggs are one of the most consumed foods on the planet.”

Rhinelander is drawn to turning an ordinary, everyday food product into something worth contemplating. “I remember when I was finishing my first giant egg sculpture, there was a lot of discussion around skyrocketing egg prices,” she recalls. “It struck me as extraordinary how this one item could disrupt an entire system. I love the absurd and surreal, so my intention with my first few egg sculptures was to cause the viewer to pause and look at something so ordinary in a new way.” Rhinelander adds, “By the end of my first giant egg I was the one looking at them in a totally new light.”

Check out some of the artist’s egg sculptures below and buy your own on Erika S. Rhinelander’s Etsy shop.

Newfoundland-based artist Erika S. Rhinelander creates hyperrealistic egg sculptures.

Egg Sculptures by Erika S. Rhinelander

The artist uses glossy resin to give every yolk a wet, gooey appearance, making each piece look incredibly real.

Egg Sculptures by Erika S. Rhinelander

Rhinelander is drawn to turning an ordinary, everyday food product into something worth contemplating.

Egg Sculptures by Erika S. Rhinelander

Egg Sculptures by Erika S. Rhinelander

Erika S. Rhinelander: Website | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Erika S. Rhinelander.

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Japanese Art of Kintsugi to Turn Cracked Eggshells into Delicate Works of Art

50 Creative Designs That Turn Ordinary Eggs Into Eggs-traordinary Art

Artist Creates Food-Inspired Coffee Tables That Look Real Enough To Eat

Artist Brilliantly Cuts and Arranges Food into Perplexing Compositions

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Patterned Glass Box Makes Encased Flower Bouquet Look Like an Impressionist Painting From Every Angle
Master Glassblower Dale Chihuly Returns to Venice With Stunning Set of Glass Towers
A Rare Presentation of Leonora Carrington’s Surrealist Sculptures Have Landed in New York
20-Year-Old Artist’s Surreal Sculptures Blur the Line Between Human and Machine
Banksy Unveils New Sculpture in Central London That’s Already Sparking Debate
Discover the Story Behind Rodin’s Monumental ‘Thinker’ Sculpture at the Legion of Honor Museum

More on My Modern Met

88-Year-Old “Father of a Lost Technique” Exhibits Over 60 Years’ Worth of Amazing Glass Art
Nick Cave’s “Mammoth” Collection of Objects Is a Public Deep Dive Into Personal History
How This Artist Pivoted Into Surreal Sculpture After Decades of Photography [Interview]
Sinuous Fiber Sculptures Twist Themes of Social Media With Female Identity
Landmine-Sniffing Rat Who Saved Countless Lives in Cambodia Is Honored With a Statue
Artist Fashions Cardboard Into Incredible Sculptures Inspired by Family and the Chinese Community

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.