People Are “Scrambling” to Get One of These Giant Hyperrealistic Egg Sculptures

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Erika S. Rhinelander likes hers covered in epoxy resin. The Newfoundland-based artist creates hyperrealistic dripping egg sculptures that look as though they’ve just been cracked open.

Rhinelander has been making egg sculptures for around three years, and has a steady stream of egg-lovers scrambling to get their hands on one. Each handmade piece is entirely unique and designed to hang on your wall or sit on any surface—just not someone’s breakfast plate, unless you’re trying to play a trick. Rhinelander uses glossy resin to give every yolk a wet, gooey appearance, making each piece look incredibly real.

While many of Rhinelander’s smaller sculptures depict raw eggs, one recent piece takes the form of a giant fried egg. The larger-than-life wall sculpture was crafted from foam and plaster, then carefully painted and encased in glossy resin to give it a freshly cooked, edible appearance. The artist added the piece to her own kitchen wall as a homage to the sunny side-up snack.

Rhinelander doesn’t just like the look of eggs—she believes they represent something integral to our lives. “I was originally drawn to how simple but crucial eggs are in our lives,” Rhinelander tells My Modern Met. “They’re an important building block of life, not only literally (we all are born from/created with an egg) but culturally, as eggs are one of the most consumed foods on the planet.”

Rhinelander is drawn to turning an ordinary, everyday food product into something worth contemplating. “I remember when I was finishing my first giant egg sculpture, there was a lot of discussion around skyrocketing egg prices,” she recalls. “It struck me as extraordinary how this one item could disrupt an entire system. I love the absurd and surreal, so my intention with my first few egg sculptures was to cause the viewer to pause and look at something so ordinary in a new way.” Rhinelander adds, “By the end of my first giant egg I was the one looking at them in a totally new light.”

Check out some of the artist’s egg sculptures below and buy your own on Erika S. Rhinelander’s Etsy shop.

Newfoundland-based artist Erika S. Rhinelander creates hyperrealistic egg sculptures.

The artist uses glossy resin to give every yolk a wet, gooey appearance, making each piece look incredibly real.

Rhinelander is drawn to turning an ordinary, everyday food product into something worth contemplating.

Erika S. Rhinelander: Website | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Erika S. Rhinelander.

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