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Sculptor Unearths Ornate Gothic Cathedrals From Uneven Chunks of Marble Stones

By Sara Barnes on May 20, 2026
Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Gothic Passage with Sedilia”

Carving stone is no small feat, but artist Matthew Simmonds makes it look effortless. Within hunks of Carrara marble and limestone, he unearths ornate interiors complete with sturdy Doric columns and graceful archways. The formal aspects—the exacting angles, visual balance, and details—stand in sharp contrast to the coarse, uneven edges in which they’re contained. The juxtaposition evokes the feeling that these places are hidden or otherwise obscured, making us imagine we’ve encountered (or rediscovered) a special place.

Simmonds has had a lifelong fascination with chipping rock, and he honed his sculptural skills while working as an architectural stone carver. His pieces center on sacred spaces, such as cathedrals, and he applies that same reverence to their formal qualities. Simmonds’ 2025 piece titled Gothic Passage with Sedilia highlights this idea. “This sculpture explores in a purposefully simple way a balance of symmetry and asymmetry,” he writes, “and of interior and exterior space, as a passage moves up through the stone between two repeating worlds on either side.” At once, the design is a celebration of perfection and imperfection, showing how one doesn’t exist without the other.

Scroll down to see a selection of Simmonds’ latest works—a small part of his over 20-year oeuvre. For more, read our 2021 coverage of him.

Within hunks of Carrara marble and limestone, artist Matthew Simmonds unearths ornate interiors complete with sturdy Doric columns and graceful archways.

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Gothic Passage with Sedilia”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Proscaenium”

The formal aspects—the exacting angles, visual balance, and details—stand in sharp contrast to the coarse, uneven edges in which they’re contained.

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Arezzo”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Firenze”

The juxtaposition evokes the feeling that these places are hidden or otherwise obscured, making us imagine we’ve encountered (or rediscovered) a special place.

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Siena”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Pisa”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“That Which Remains”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Window II”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Chapter House V”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Essay in Baroque Space IV”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Lonja”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Rotunda III”

Sculpture Carving by Matthew Simmonds

“Rotunda IV’

Matthew Simmonds: Website | Instagram

All images via Matthew Simmonds.

Related Articles:

What We Can Learn From the Exquisite History and Ornate Aesthetic of Gothic Architecture

16th Century Gothic Boxwood Miniatures With Extremely Detailed Carvings

Sculptor Transforms Stone Block Into an Incredibly Detailed Mountside Village

These Incredible Hand-Carved Stones Look Like They’re Made of Soft Putty

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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