Artist Gives Vintage Pianos a Second Life by Turning Them Into Sweeping Phoenix Sculptures

For many, pianos are more than simple musical instruments, especially for those who have one at home. But once they decay and become unplayable, saying goodbye can feel like sending a beloved heirloom to a landfill. Fortunately, Australian sculptor David Cox has come up with an alternative that sees this beautiful instrument rise from the ashes—figuratively. The artist turns the keys and other parts from broken-down pianos into sweeping phoenix-shaped sculptures.

Cox shares how he's inspired by architectural salvage and recycling of hard-to-come-by materials, especially when they are charged with history. “Many of our most treasured, sentimental memories reside within objects we adore,” he tells My Modern Met. “I honor and preserve those memories shared with loved ones around the piano by delicately repurposing its parts into a wall sculpture, reclaiming its place as the heart of the home. (Also it’s about 200kg lighter).”

Though his pieces are now revered, Cox's transformative art began almost by accident. A singer friend of his was building a recording studio, and wanted a fun work of art that would double as a sound baffle. Having a set of vintage piano keys in his studio, Cox thought of gluing them together. However, the design he had in mind wasn't coming along. “I soon discovered that piano keys aren't straight, they're kind of dog-legged,” he recalls. “So one summer afternoon I was playing around with different shapes, and when I saw the wing shape emerging, it became obvious what this needed to be.”

Now, he's made over 50 of these phoenix sculptures, both for customers wanting to convert their own piano, as well as those who just want one on their wall. The latter get to choose from the pieces Cox has on hand, though it is less common. “Almost every piece is made custom for each buyer, with their own decor and personal interests in mind, to make the sculpture completely bespoke,” he says. “So after a chat over a cup of tea, I feel I can make a piece of art that honors the piano the keys came from, as well as the home it is going in to.”

To Cox, it seems like everyone in Australia seems to have an old and no longer functioning piano. “They are hugely sentimental items, but are inevitably broken and on the way out,” he shares. This luckily has earned him some word of mouth, with people shipping him piano keys from all over the country. After outlining the design with the owner, he can have a sculpture ready in a few weeks. “However I always hang each piece on my lounge room wall for a week, to stare at it until I’m satisfied it’s perfect and finished!” the artist admits.

While at first glance his pieces may look similar, every sculpture possesses unique and meaningful details. “Each one is very different to the previous, with each customer sharing different stories they remember of Nanna teaching them to play, or fun family times shared around the piano,” Cox shares. “They are all as special as each other, however it can get emotional for everyone when I hang a piece on a customer's wall and everyone is crying, it’s a touching moment to be a part of. I guess those more emotional unveilings are my favorites.”

To stay up to date with Cox's phoenix upcycled piano sculptures, you can follow him on Instagram.

Australian artist David Cox turns the keys and other parts from pianos into phoenix-shaped sculptures.

“One summer afternoon I was playing around with different shapes, and when I saw the wing shape emerging, it became obvious what this needed to be.”

Now, he's made over 50 of these phoenix sculptures, both for customers wanting to convert their own piano, as well as others who just want one on their wall.

Cox shares how he's inspired by architectural salvage and recycling of hard-to-come-by materials, especially when they are charged with history.

“Many of our most treasured sentimental memories reside within objects we adore.”

“I honor and preserve those memories shared with loved ones around the piano by delicately repurposing its parts into a wall sculpture, reclaiming its place as the heart of the home.”

David Cox: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Cox.

Related Articles:

Realistically Carved Octopus Joins Together Two Pianos To Form One Surreal Sculpture

Vintage Typewriters Are Taken Apart and Reassembled Into Movable Bird Sculptures

This Marvelous Vintage Music Machine Plays a Piano and 3 Violins At The Same Time

Lebanese Artist Creates Powerful Sculpture From the Ashes of Beirut Port Explosion [Interview]