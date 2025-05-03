Home / Architecture

New Gelephu International Airport Is a Celebration of Bhutanese Culture and Heritage

By Emma Taggart on May 3, 2025

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

While many dread spending long hours in an airport, the new Gelephu International Airport in Bhutan is so beautiful that you might just want to miss your flight. Set to open in 2029, the 68,000-square-meter terminal in Gelephu is being designed by the renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), which has just revealed its stunning details.

Gelephu International Airport will be Bhutan’s second international airport and is set to accommodate 5.5 million annual passengers by 2065. Located near the Bhutan-India border and the Paitha River, the airport is nestled amid Bhutan’s lush subtropical forests, mountains, and rivers. It's a breathtaking backdrop that influenced the building’s mountain range-like exterior.

Every aspect of the Gelephu International Airport celebrates Bhutanese culture. The building’s structure is made from locally sourced, sustainable timber, beautifully decorated with woodcarvings by local artisans. These carvings feature three types of dragons, symbolizing Bhutan’s past, present, and future. The painted exterior draws inspiration from the Kachen, a wooden pillar renowned for its architectural significance and intricate craftsmanship, embodying Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual symbolism.

The wooden design also helps absorb moisture from the air to keep the indoor humidity in check, while the ventilated roofs and open courtyards allow fresh air to flow naturally through the space. The central courtyard—called the Forest Spine—separates the terminal into two areas: domestic flights to the west and international flights to the east. Visible from every part of the airport, the Forest Spine provides a seamless link to nature, featuring peaceful green spaces, a treetop walkway, and native flora that bring the outdoors inside.

The airport is designed to sit harmoniously among the rich biodiversity of Bhutan. “The forests that cover the highlands are allowed to flow from the arrival plaza through the airport all the way to the tarmac,” explains Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG. “Tropical trees provide shade for travelers, and the forest courtyard lines the main functions of immigration, security, and luggage.”

What really stands out about the airport is its incredible facilities. It’s designed to help travelers stay calm and centered, turning the usual stress of flying into a more peaceful experience. The space is full of natural light, with a grand triple-height entrance, huge windows, and skylights. There are even indoor and outdoor lounges where travelers can enjoy yoga, gong baths, and meditation to unwind and recharge, all while embracing Bhutan’s focus on happiness and well-being.

“For the Gelephu International Airport, we wanted to create an experience that feels deeply Bhutanese—calm, welcoming, and connected to nature,” said Frederik Lyng, Partner at BIG. “The airport will provide an outstanding passenger experience, where generous daylit spaces, elements of the Bhutanese landscape, and the intricate carvings of the Bhutanese craftsmen go hand in hand to gently guide the passenger through the terminal. The design not only honors Bhutan’s rich culture but also sets a new standard for mindful, adaptable architecture that will grow with the country’s future while being rooted in its past.”

The design for Gelephu International Airport will be featured at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, under the theme “Ancient Future,” from May through September. And if you’re lucky enough to make it to Bhutan in 2029, you’ll experience this incredible airport for yourself.

Take a look at some concept rendering of the airport below and find out more about the project on the BIG website.

Architecture firm BIG just announced plans for the new Gelephu International Airport in Bhutan—and it's beautiful.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

The airport will be surrounded by lush subtropical forests and mountains, situated near the Bhutan-India border and the Paitha River.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Every aspect of the building is a celebration of Bhutanese culture.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

The building’s structure is made from locally sourced, sustainable timber, beautifully decorated with woodcarvings by local artisans.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

The building's structure is inspired by the area's local mountain ranges

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

The space is designed to help travelers stay calm and centered, turning the usual stress of flying into a more peaceful experience.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

There are even indoor and outdoor lounges where travelers can enjoy yoga, gong baths, and meditation to unwind and recharge.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

The airport is designed to harmoniouslysit among the rich biodiversity of Bhutan, and the forest is encouraged to flow all around it.

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

Gelephu International Airport by BIG

BIG: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BIG.

Related Articles:

Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal Gets Gorgeous Makeover Inspired by Nature

Portland’s Expanded Airport Terminal Celebrates Oregon’s Forested Landscape

Bhutan PM Asks All Citizens to Adopt a Stray Dog or Plant a Tree for King’s Birthday

Interview: Exploring the Rich Cultural Traditions and Sacred Festivals of Bhutan

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Striking Jinling Art Museum Lined With a Pixelated Gradient Pattern of 139,900 Ceramic Bricks
Architects Reveal Plans To Turn an Old Dutch Church Into a Public Swimming Pool
World’s Most Unusual and Innovative Churches: From a Chapel on a Volcano to a Cathedral Lined With Bones
BIG Drapes an Undulating “Veil” Over Kosovo’s Ballet and Opera Theater
Sustainable Floating City Inspired by an Amazonian Water Lily
Enchanting Japanese Forest Cottages Unite Families in One ‘Hand-In-Hand House’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zaha Hadid Architects Wins International Design Competition To Revitalize East Naples
Foster + Partners Unveil Plans for Dramatic New Manchester United Stadium
Dramatic Wellness Retreat Serves as a Verdant Oasis in Dubai’s Skyline
Ambitious Complex in India Offers Serene and Luminous Space for Spiritual Enlightenment
Biophilic Residences Inspired by Seoul’s Rich Landscape Beautifully Unite Urban and Natural Amenities
2025 Burning Man Temple Draws From Kintsugi and Volcanic Rock To Mix Strength and Fragility

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.