New Gelephu International Airport Is a Celebration of Bhutanese Culture and Heritage

While many dread spending long hours in an airport, the new Gelephu International Airport in Bhutan is so beautiful that you might just want to miss your flight. Set to open in 2029, the 68,000-square-meter terminal in Gelephu is being designed by the renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), which has just revealed its stunning details.

Gelephu International Airport will be Bhutan’s second international airport and is set to accommodate 5.5 million annual passengers by 2065. Located near the Bhutan-India border and the Paitha River, the airport is nestled amid Bhutan’s lush subtropical forests, mountains, and rivers. It's a breathtaking backdrop that influenced the building’s mountain range-like exterior.

Every aspect of the Gelephu International Airport celebrates Bhutanese culture. The building’s structure is made from locally sourced, sustainable timber, beautifully decorated with woodcarvings by local artisans. These carvings feature three types of dragons, symbolizing Bhutan’s past, present, and future. The painted exterior draws inspiration from the Kachen, a wooden pillar renowned for its architectural significance and intricate craftsmanship, embodying Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual symbolism.

The wooden design also helps absorb moisture from the air to keep the indoor humidity in check, while the ventilated roofs and open courtyards allow fresh air to flow naturally through the space. The central courtyard—called the Forest Spine—separates the terminal into two areas: domestic flights to the west and international flights to the east. Visible from every part of the airport, the Forest Spine provides a seamless link to nature, featuring peaceful green spaces, a treetop walkway, and native flora that bring the outdoors inside.

The airport is designed to sit harmoniously among the rich biodiversity of Bhutan. “The forests that cover the highlands are allowed to flow from the arrival plaza through the airport all the way to the tarmac,” explains Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director of BIG. “Tropical trees provide shade for travelers, and the forest courtyard lines the main functions of immigration, security, and luggage.”

What really stands out about the airport is its incredible facilities. It’s designed to help travelers stay calm and centered, turning the usual stress of flying into a more peaceful experience. The space is full of natural light, with a grand triple-height entrance, huge windows, and skylights. There are even indoor and outdoor lounges where travelers can enjoy yoga, gong baths, and meditation to unwind and recharge, all while embracing Bhutan’s focus on happiness and well-being.

“For the Gelephu International Airport, we wanted to create an experience that feels deeply Bhutanese—calm, welcoming, and connected to nature,” said Frederik Lyng, Partner at BIG. “The airport will provide an outstanding passenger experience, where generous daylit spaces, elements of the Bhutanese landscape, and the intricate carvings of the Bhutanese craftsmen go hand in hand to gently guide the passenger through the terminal. The design not only honors Bhutan’s rich culture but also sets a new standard for mindful, adaptable architecture that will grow with the country’s future while being rooted in its past.”

The design for Gelephu International Airport will be featured at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, under the theme “Ancient Future,” from May through September. And if you’re lucky enough to make it to Bhutan in 2029, you’ll experience this incredible airport for yourself.

Take a look at some concept rendering of the airport below and find out more about the project on the BIG website.

