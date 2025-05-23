For Jonas Melvin, who is better known by his graffiti tag GREY, it took losing all control to finally regain it. After becoming a formidable force in San Francisco’s graffiti scene during the late-90s and early-2000s, and feverishly traveling the world to paint over cities and transit systems, GREY suddenly disappeared at the height of his fame. It was during this time that he took to the streets of Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, where he battled homelessness, addiction, and criminality.

“My experience with the street, substances, and criminal activity took me to a place where I would shed societal and explore my personal bottom line and physical limits,” GREY tells My Modern Met. “There were multiple factors which contributed to embracing chaos and accepting the terminal nature of this lifestyle.”

Nearly a decade elapsed before GREY managed to “exhaust the virtues of drug addiction” and find solace in a wider community. Now, more than two years sober, GREY has returned to his creative practice, this time with a greater appreciation for and insight into the relationship between “extreme beauty and severe tragedy,” as the artist puts it.

“The themes explored in my work are therapeutic in working through intense experiences,” GREY explains. “Since finding sobriety, I have had the benefits of exploring my past with optimism, and I find comfort in surviving certain depths that I can share through creative insight.”

It should come as no surprise that survival figures strongly in GREY’s artwork, which practically leaps with an explosive sense of movement. Even in his most hectic and at times bleak canvases, there remains an optimistic tone, most clearly communicated in the artist’s bright colors, tender gradients, and swirling letterforms. Lately, castles have also served as a recurring motif, whose architectural features are personified into bitter grimaces and tearful faces. It’s as though these palatial structures embody the delicate balance between a life of stability and one of homelessness, their varying expressions revealing their culpability within the ongoing housing crisis.

“If I had not survived my struggle, my experiences would go untold and it’s important to me to offer a story to others,” GREY adds.

Besides his art, GREY has found another way to unveil his story: a new exhibition at Beyond the Streets in Los Angeles. Titled PINK CLOUD, the exhibition gathers GREY’s work, alongside his curated selection of artists that he has “drawn inspiration from over various stages of [his] life,” including Alexis Ross, Alicia McCarthy, Angel Castro, Cheryl Dunn, and Elberto Muller, among others.

“The show’s title refers to a period of intense elation and extreme optimism, a phenomenon of early sobriety,” GREY says. “I have been fueled by youthful excitement and ambition for the immediate future. I wanted to bring this special era to LA and had a wonderful opportunity to make it happen.”

That “youthful excitement” is made abundantly clear throughout PINK CLOUD, which bursts with the vibrant flavor of solidarity, resilience, and hopefulness. The exhibition’s clarity of purpose is only enhanced by its partnership with Feed the Streets, a community-based non-profit that provides hot meals, clothing, and hygiene for those experiencing food insecurity and poverty. In fact, a portion of the show’s proceeds will be donated to the organization.

“I honestly hope people will be able to appreciate the themes I explore and potentially reconsider preconceived understandings of struggle and lifestyle choices,” GREY remarks. “I want to offer inspiration to others in various stages of struggle and celebrate overcoming the pitfalls of my own behavioral challenges.”

PINK CLOUD is currently on view until June 7, 2025, at Beyond the Streets in Los Angeles.

Exhibition Information :

GREY (Jonas Melvin)

PINK CLOUD

April 18–June 7, 2025

Beyond the Streets

434 N La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036

