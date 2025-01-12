Home / Art / Painting

Artist’s Graffiti-Style Portraits of Women Are Vibrant Plays on Color

By Regina Sienra on January 12, 2025

Yoann Bonneville posing next to one of his paintings of women

One could say Yoann Bonneville is a portrait artist. But that would hardly encompass everything else that goes on in his artwork. Rather than faithfully representing women's faces, his subjects double as the platform for an experiment in color and shapes. And cleverly, the artist also inserts his initials—YBA—into each composition, innovating how an artist can show ownership over their work with just one look.

Born in 2000, Bonneville launched his career as a self-taught artist after finishing his baccalaureate. His style became sharper a year later when he became known by some galleries and buyers. “The year 2020 marked the beginning of my artistic career, the first year in which my art was born and the first year in which I began to make a living from it,” he tells My Modern Met. “My art has become unique and recognizable thanks to the fragmentation that characterizes my faces, fragmented into the three letters Y, B, and A, or fragmented into my signature. The first fragmented face is called New Hope and was created in 2020, which marked the beginning of my artistic style.”

Bonneville usually creates portraits of ordinary people, which is a purposeful choice. “I like that observers can imagine what they want and interpret the works in their own way, without giving the observers an imposed reading and understanding,” he says. Some of the faces are based on photos that he reworks during the sketching process. “Then I create my own colors, shading, background, light, fragmentation. In 2025, I also plan to take photos of models myself to go a little further in my compositions.”

Since he has worked on both large and small canvases, Bonneville sees the merits and pitfalls of each. “I like to work on canvas, on skateboards, on wood, on cardboard, and in all formats,” Bonneville shares. “What I like is to go from a very large format where we have the sensations of al fresco with ample movements using a lot of paint, then move on to a small format which takes up a much calmer work, then I like to come back to a large format to find this frenzy, movements, and painting, much more physical.”

Bonneville's use of color is one of the most striking elements of his pieces, and it's something he hopes to continue experimenting with further. “I actually really like working with color, even if I’m also thinking of developing a series in black and white,” the artist says. “The train of color interests me a lot, mainly in relation to the almost infinite mixture of shades that we can obtain and put side by side, know how to create contrasts, find which color to put next to another so that both exist or how to make one color take over the others, it's this whole chromatic range and this research around colors and light and shading that fascinates me.”

Ultimately, beyond what's in front of them, Bonneville hopes his viewers interpret his work as they wish, so in the end, they will take away what they need from his work. “I make my art without trying to please, without trying to make fashionable works,” he concludes. “Then people like it, others don't, and that's what interests me too, so I simply let people interpret my work and retain what they want or don't want to retain.”

To stay up to date with the artist, follow Bonneville on Instagram.

Artist Yoann Bonneville experiments with the portrait genre to create vibrant pieces full of color and graffiti-inspired motifs.

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Cleverly, the artist also inserts his initials—YBA—into each composition, innovating how an artist can show ownership over their work with just one look.

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

“I like that observers can imagine what they want and interpret the works in their own way, without giving the observers an imposed reading and understanding,” he says.

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

“I like to work on canvas, on skateboards, on wood, on cardboard, and in all formats,” Bonneville shares.

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

“I make my art without trying to please, without trying to make fashionable works,” he concludes. “Then people like it, others don't, and that's what interests me too, so I simply let people interpret my work and retain what they want or don't want to retain.”

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Graffiti-evoking portrait of a woman by Yoann Bonneville

Yoann Bonneville: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yoann Bonneville. Quotes were translated from French and edited for length & clarity.

Related Articles:

Moody Geometric Landscape Paintings Appear To Glow in the Moonlight

Still-Life Artist Turns Popular Junk Food Into Oil Paintings That Belong in a Museum

Finger-Painting Artist Creates Floral Masterpieces Inspired by Creamy Cake Rosettes

Powerful Oil Paintings of Emboldened Women Highlight Strength Needed To Confront Life’s Challenges

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Major Matisse Retrospective Is a Comprehensive Journey Through the Artist’s Six-Decade Career
Ethereal Paintings Visualize the Borderline State Between Life and Death
Artist Creates Shrines Celebrating Nature by Cleverly Uniting Paintings and Hand-Carved Frames [Interview]
Portraits Created With Cake Piping Technique Blur the Line Between the Digital World and Reality
Partially Blind Artist Finds Solace in Painting After Beginning To Lose Eyesight at the Age of 28 [Interview]
Self-Taught Artist Captures Every Tiny Hair and Feather in Hyperrealistic Animal Paintings

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Adds a Divine Touch to His Classically Influenced Paintings With Gold Streaks
Artist Paints Striking Portraits of Real Women of Color as Fearless Female Warriors
Artist Conveys the Charm of European Cities Through His Textured Paintings
First Official Portrait of King Charles Since Coronation Unveiled To Mixed Reviews
Artist Uses Squeegee To Create Invigorating Paintings Filled With Unexpected Color and Movement
This Online Class Lets You Dive Into the Creative Possibilities of Mixed-Media Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.