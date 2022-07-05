Home / Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects Designed a Cultural Center Inspired by the Curving Flow of a River

By Jessica Stewart on July 5, 2022
Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects

Inspired by the landscape of the Shaanxi province, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has won a competition to design the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre. Located in the growing science and technology hub north of Xi'ian, the building will host cultural and recreational facilities for residents. In winning the competition, ZHA has added to its growing portfolio of contemporary architecture in China.

The complex boasts sinewy lines that are both a signature of ZHA and a nod to the surrounding landscape. The form is intended to mimic the valleys carved by the Jinghe River through the mountains. This masterful design also allows the center to span eight lanes of traffic, expanding its reach across the city.

In line with the metropolis' existing urban plan, the design incorporates a new multimedia library, performing arts theater, multi-functional halls, studios, and exhibition galleries. These spaces are interlinked via elevated courtyards, gardens, and walkways. The expansive building will not only connect the city's commercial and residential districts but will also provide direct access to a planned metro station.

The multimedia library, which has a full-height atrium, will include a variety of public reading zones, as well as terraces to take in the view. In true cutting-edge fashion, the library will include immersive virtual reality technologies alongside traditional print materials. The theater, which accommodates 450 people, can be adapted for many different events. It will be surrounded by a multi-functional hall, studios, and galleries, and is intended to be a space that encourages inter-disciplinary collaborations.

True to form, ZHA has also paid careful attention to sustainability in its plans for the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre. Solar panels, rainwater collection, and the center's use of natural ventilation are all part of a plan to produce an efficient, eco-friendly space. Additionally, ZHA plans to prioritize locally-produced materials with a high recycled content in order to achieve a 3-star certificate in China's Green Building program.

Zaha Hadid Architects has won a competition to design the Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre in China.

Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects

Its organic, curving design is based on the form of the Jinghe River.

Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects

The space will contain a performing arts theater, multimedia library, gardens, studios, and exhibition galleries.

Interior of Performing Arts Theater at Jinghe New City Culture & Art Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Renders by ATCHAIN. All images via Zaha Hadid Architects.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a Futuristic Open-Base Tower in Shenzhen Bay

Zaha Hadid Architects Is Adding Sinuous Bridges to a Beijing Exhibition Center

Zaha Hadid Architects’ Stunning New Civic Art Center Is Now Under Construction in China

Zaha Hadid Architects Design “Infinite Ring” Buildings to Inspire Connection Inside and Out

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 of the Most Splendid Stained Glass Windows in the World
A Colorful Floating City Is Being Constructed in the Maldives
Exploring the Fantastic History of Gargoyles in Gothic Architecture
Art Nouveau: The Ornate Architectural Style That Defined the Early 20th Century
Architects Are Adding a Sustainable Skyscraper to the Iconic Manhattan Skyline
French Artist Creates Ethereal Cardboard Bridges Suspended by Balloons

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Innovative Performing Arts Center Design Rises up Like a Colorful Volcano
Explore the Grandeur of Hadrian’s Villa, a Lavish Palace Fit for a Roman Emperor
Brilliant Beauty of Mosque Ceilings Around the World in One Twitter Thread
Historic Site in Venice Is Transformed Into a Public Space for the First Time in Centuries
Brutalism: What Is It and Why Is It Making a Comeback?
Zen Wellness Retreat Offers Incredible Panoramic Views of Japan’s Awaji Island

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]