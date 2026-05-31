NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Has Snapped Its 100,000th Image of the Red Planet

In 2005, NASA launched the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) from Cape Canaveral. Its mission was to look for evidence that water persisted on the surface of Mars long enough to provide a habitat for life. Over 20 years later, although the mystery remains, this spacecraft has helped astronomers better understand the Red Planet.

Last year, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter also reached a major landmark. The spacecraft captured its 100,000th image of the Martian surface using its HiRISE camera, which stands for High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment. This device, operated by the University of Arizona in Tucson, has helped NASA keep track of the ever-changing landscapes of our planetary neighbor.

“HiRISE hasn’t just discovered how different the Martian surface is from Earth, it’s also shown us how that surface changes over time,” said Leslie Tamppari, MRO’s project scientist in NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “We’ve seen dune fields marching along with the wind and avalanches careening down steep slopes.”

The milestone image captures mesas and dunes in a region called Syrtis Major, located about 50 miles from Jezero Crater, which NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently exploring. Captured on October 7, 2025, the picture showcases the intricacies of Mars, resulting in a mix of colors from up close.

A high school student suggested the subject of the image via the HiWish site, where anyone can suggest parts of the planet to study. Given the importance of this material—it’s expected to inform NASA’s future human missions to Mars–the organization’s efforts to bring these projects closer to the general public are commendable.

“Rapid data releases, as well as imaging targets suggested by the broader science community and public, have been a hallmark of HiRISE,” said the camera’s principal investigator, Shane Byrne. “One hundred thousand images just like this one have made Mars more familiar and accessible for everyone.”

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