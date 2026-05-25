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Indigenous Artisans Elevate Adidas’s Mexico National Team Jersey With Traditional Embroidery

By Regina Sienra on May 25, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por adidas México (@adidasmx)

For many years, the embroidery of Indigenous Mexican artisans was sadly looked down on—a fact that even Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has acknowledged. Luckily, the world has begun to correct its ways, celebrating the artistry and technique behind the artisans’ ornate creations. With this, traditional embroidery has entered a new realm: soccer. Adidas and Someone Somewhere teamed up with 150 artisans from the state of Puebla to elevate the new Mexico Soccer National Team third jersey with their craft.

For the first time, a limited-edition soccer jersey embellished by Mexican artisans has been released. The collaboration, which goes beyond a jersey, features a t-shirt, a dress, pants, shorts, and a jacket. The pieces were co-created with the crafters, from the research process to the design stage. For 15 months, the artisans brought 100,000 embellishments to life in three embroidery workshops in the Naupan community of Puebla.

“The collection generated more than 165,000 hours of inclusive work for Indigenous women, who demonstrated that when opportunities arise and work models are designed to meet their needs, they can achieve even the unimaginable,” said Antonio Nuño, cofounder of Someone Somewhere. The company’s name is put into action on the garment tag, where every tag features the name of the crafter (someone) and where it was made (somewhere), as well as a QR code linking to the profile of the artisan on Someone Somewhere’s website.

Among the details adorned by the artisans are the Adidas trefoil and the Mexico National team logo, plus additional floral motifs in the signature Adidas stripes that cover the shoulder area. This limited edition is also available in a lifestyle version with a relaxed polo neck.

The landmark work has been entered into the Adidas archive in the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, alongside other historic pieces like soccer balls from previous World Cups and some of Adidas’ earliest shoes. For this induction, two of the artisans, Petra and Catalina, traveled to Germany, where they witnessed their work being put in an archival clothing bag that will safeguard it for decades to come.

To learn more and order your limited edition jersey, visit Someone Somewhere’s website.

For the first time, a limited-edition soccer jersey embellished by Mexican artisans has been released.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por adidas México (@adidasmx)

Adidas and Someone Somewhere teamed up with 150 artisans from the state of Puebla to elevate the new Mexico Soccer National Team third jersey with their craft.

Each piece features the name of the crafter who embellished it, where it was made, and a QR code linking to the profile of the artisan on Someone Somewhere’s website.

Someone Somewhere: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Indigenous Artisans Create Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Embroidered Outfits

New Exhibition at Mexico City’s Jumex Museum Draws Parallels Between Soccer and Art

19 Soccer-Inspired Exhibits Are Opening in Mexico City During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

1,400-Year-Old Zapotec Tomb Discovery Is Mexico’s Biggest Archaeological Find of the Decade

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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