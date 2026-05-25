Indigenous Artisans Elevate Adidas’s Mexico National Team Jersey With Traditional Embroidery

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por adidas México (@adidasmx)

For many years, the embroidery of Indigenous Mexican artisans was sadly looked down on—a fact that even Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has acknowledged. Luckily, the world has begun to correct its ways, celebrating the artistry and technique behind the artisans’ ornate creations. With this, traditional embroidery has entered a new realm: soccer. Adidas and Someone Somewhere teamed up with 150 artisans from the state of Puebla to elevate the new Mexico Soccer National Team third jersey with their craft.

For the first time, a limited-edition soccer jersey embellished by Mexican artisans has been released. The collaboration, which goes beyond a jersey, features a t-shirt, a dress, pants, shorts, and a jacket. The pieces were co-created with the crafters, from the research process to the design stage. For 15 months, the artisans brought 100,000 embellishments to life in three embroidery workshops in the Naupan community of Puebla.

“The collection generated more than 165,000 hours of inclusive work for Indigenous women, who demonstrated that when opportunities arise and work models are designed to meet their needs, they can achieve even the unimaginable,” said Antonio Nuño, cofounder of Someone Somewhere. The company’s name is put into action on the garment tag, where every tag features the name of the crafter (someone) and where it was made (somewhere), as well as a QR code linking to the profile of the artisan on Someone Somewhere’s website.

Among the details adorned by the artisans are the Adidas trefoil and the Mexico National team logo, plus additional floral motifs in the signature Adidas stripes that cover the shoulder area. This limited edition is also available in a lifestyle version with a relaxed polo neck.

The landmark work has been entered into the Adidas archive in the company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, alongside other historic pieces like soccer balls from previous World Cups and some of Adidas’ earliest shoes. For this induction, two of the artisans, Petra and Catalina, traveled to Germany, where they witnessed their work being put in an archival clothing bag that will safeguard it for decades to come.

To learn more and order your limited edition jersey, visit Someone Somewhere’s website.

For the first time, a limited-edition soccer jersey embellished by Mexican artisans has been released.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por adidas México (@adidasmx)

Adidas and Someone Somewhere teamed up with 150 artisans from the state of Puebla to elevate the new Mexico Soccer National Team third jersey with their craft.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Someone Somewhere Mx (@someonesomewhere.mx)

Each piece features the name of the crafter who embellished it, where it was made, and a QR code linking to the profile of the artisan on Someone Somewhere’s website.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Someone Somewhere Mx (@someonesomewhere.mx)

Someone Somewhere: Website | Instagram

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