Gaze at the Breathtaking Astrophotography in the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Contest

The Milky Way is an undeniable source of inspiration for many astrophotographers. This collection of stars, dust, and gas offers awe-inspiring vistas visible only in the night sky. One photography contest highlights the very best in this niche with a curated collection of Milky Way images. Aptly titled the Milky Way Photographer of the Year, the competition is hosted by the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, and it recently released its winning images from more than 6,500 submissions—a record for the contest.

The Milky Way is visible no matter where you are in the world, and the 2026 collection features images scattered across 12 countries and regions, such as Australia, Spain, the United States, Poland, Italy, Botswana, and more. Photographers trekked through the Southern Alps of New Zealand to the deserts of Argentina, all to capture a glimpse of the galaxy. It’s the throughline within all of the images, which has a secondary benefit of highlighting Earth’s biodiversity.

The lauded images are nothing short of impressive, and this year’s selection is made even more notable because it features several “rare and difficult-to-capture scenes.” This includes photographing the Milky Way above the Very Large Telescope in Paranal, Chile, and from restricted Valle de la Luna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Argentina. Beyond the access that these required, the winning images also feature Perseids and Geminids meteor showers, giant fireballs, and the galaxy above sea clouds.

“Every year, this collection reminds us that photographing the Milky Way is not only about technique or planning. It is about curiosity, patience, and the desire to experience the night sky in places where it still feels wild,” says Dan Zafra, editor of Capture the Atlas. “Many of these skies are becoming increasingly rare, and we hope these images inspire people not only to admire them, but also to value and protect them.”

Scroll down to see a selection of winning images from the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year. Then, visit the Capture the Atlas for the entire collection.

Check out some of the amazing winning images from the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Capture the Atlas.