Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Images of an Aurora From the International Space Station

Throughout the years, NASA astronauts have captured amazing shots from the International Space Station (ISS). For example, Don Pettit wowed us with his shots of comets, auroras, and cities from above before his return to Earth. Now, another astronaut seems to have followed his lead. Kimiya Yui, from Japan’s national space agency JAXA, has been posting top-notch astrophotography to social media.
The Japanese astronaut, who has been at the ISS since August, is on his second mission as part of Expeditions 73 and 74. Over the course of more than 220 days he has spent in space, he has developed a keen eye for capturing the beauty of our planet from above. Yui has snapped some breathtaking images of the green-and-pink glow of the aurora over the curvature of Earth.
In many of the astronaut’s images, the Kibo module shares the spotlight with the aurora. Named after the Japanese word for “hope,” the module allows astronauts to investigate different space phenomena by providing an airlock to expose experiments to the vacuum of space.
To accompany the powerful visuals, Yui often explains the lengths he goes to to capture these images, such as pushing through his work or staying up late. Sometimes, he adds an inspiring message to the photos he shares. “Those of you who are busy might be feeling like you’ve already used up all your energy by Monday,” Yui once wrote. “I sometimes feel that way too. On the ISS, the Earth shows me various appearances and gives me energy. So, I’ll share a bit of that power from Earth with you.”
Beyond his photographic endeavors, Yui is a flight engineer tasked with conducting biological and physics research, testing technology for future lunar missions, and operating the station’s robotic arm to capture spacecrafts. This includes the new HTV-X cargo vehicle carrying the Canadarm2 robotic arm, as well as essential supplies and research materials. In a heroic and wholesome message, the astronaut wrote, “I’m waiting for you! I’ll catch you gently, so don’t worry!”
To stay up to date with the Japanese astronaut’s time in space, follow Kimiua Yui on X.
おはようございます！
日没直後の黄道光と天の川のコラボ写真をお届けします。
銀河系の回転面と太陽系の回転面を視覚的に見る事ができるので、個人的なお気に入りです。マニアック過ぎますかね？笑
オーロラも、黄道光の邪魔にならない様に、写真の隅っこで地球の美しさをアピールしてくれています。 pic.twitter.com/pBvNbSnYmG
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) October 16, 2025
おはようございます！
日没直後の黄道光と天の川のコラボ写真をお届けします。
銀河系の回転面と太陽系の回転面を視覚的に見る事ができるので、個人的なお気に入りです。マニアック過ぎますかね？笑
オーロラも、黄道光の邪魔にならない様に、写真の隅っこで地球の美しさをアピールしてくれています。 pic.twitter.com/pBvNbSnYmG
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) October 16, 2025
皆さん、おはようございます！
日曜日の朝を美しい心と清々しい気持ちで迎えていただく為の写真を撮影しましたので、皆さんに共有いたします。
①小マゼラン雲②大マゼラン雲③南十字とケンタウルス座の足の部分④オーロラです。
私はこの景色を見ていると、自分がもっと優しくなれる気がしてきます。 pic.twitter.com/jpnqSnK2FF
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) September 27, 2025
皆さん、おはようございます！
忙しい方々は、月曜日の時点でエネルギーを使い果たした気分になっているかもしれませんね。
私もそんな気分になる事があります。
ISSでは、地球が様々な姿を見せて、私にエネルギーを与えてくれます。
そんな、地球からのパワーをお裾分けします。
火曜日も頑張ろう！ pic.twitter.com/bJumvbFQps
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) September 29, 2025
おはようございます！
今週は、軌道の条件や私の仕事や就寝の時間を考えると、日本の写真を撮影するのが難しそうです。
その分、別の写真撮影・紹介する事になると思います。
これまでに撮影した写真も、殆ど紹介出来ていないので、過去の写真も少し紹介するかもしれません。
(この4枚は今週末に撮影) pic.twitter.com/43MtsVNvNG
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) October 13, 2025
皆さん、おはようございます！
最近、オーロラが綺麗なので、運動の合間にタイムラプス映像の撮影をしてみました。
オーロラが波の様に押し寄せ、その後オーロラの海を航海している様な気持ちになる映像をお楽しみ下さい。
地球からパワーを貰いつつ、10月も一緒に頑張りましょう！ pic.twitter.com/nYO5NMHlya
— 油井 亀美也 Kimiya.Yui (@Astro_Kimiya) September 30, 2025
