Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Images of an Aurora From the International Space Station

Throughout the years, NASA astronauts have captured amazing shots from the International Space Station (ISS). For example, Don Pettit wowed us with his shots of comets, auroras, and cities from above before his return to Earth. Now, another astronaut seems to have followed his lead. Kimiya Yui, from Japan’s national space agency JAXA, has been posting top-notch astrophotography to social media.

The Japanese astronaut, who has been at the ISS since August, is on his second mission as part of Expeditions 73 and 74. Over the course of more than 220 days he has spent in space, he has developed a keen eye for capturing the beauty of our planet from above. Yui has snapped some breathtaking images of the green-and-pink glow of the aurora over the curvature of Earth.

In many of the astronaut’s images, the Kibo module shares the spotlight with the aurora. Named after the Japanese word for “hope,” the module allows astronauts to investigate different space phenomena by providing an airlock to expose experiments to the vacuum of space.

To accompany the powerful visuals, Yui often explains the lengths he goes to to capture these images, such as pushing through his work or staying up late. Sometimes, he adds an inspiring message to the photos he shares. “Those of you who are busy might be feeling like you’ve already used up all your energy by Monday,” Yui once wrote. “I sometimes feel that way too. On the ISS, the Earth shows me various appearances and gives me energy. So, I’ll share a bit of that power from Earth with you.”

Beyond his photographic endeavors, Yui is a flight engineer tasked with conducting biological and physics research, testing technology for future lunar missions, and operating the station’s robotic arm to capture spacecrafts. This includes the new HTV-X cargo vehicle carrying the Canadarm2 robotic arm, as well as essential supplies and research materials. In a heroic and wholesome message, the astronaut wrote, “I’m waiting for you! I’ll catch you gently, so don’t worry!”

To stay up to date with the Japanese astronaut’s time in space, follow Kimiua Yui on X.

Kimiya Yui: X

