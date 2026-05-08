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NASA Unveils Interactive Tool That Can Spell Your Name With Satellite Imagery of Earth

By Sara Barnes on May 8, 2026
Landsat Name Generator by NASA

“Bloom”

What on Earth does your name look like? NASA can show you—literally—using satellite imagery. The government agency created an interactive tool called Your Name in Landsat, which displays each letter of a word spelled out using its extensive record of the Earth as seen from satellites. Landsat has been recording bird’s-eye-view images of our world for more than 50 years, and through this website, it has created a clever way to share its vast collection.

The tool is easy to use. To get started, simply type your name (or the word you want to spell) in the submission box and click the “Enter” button. Your word will then appear, showing slivers of Earth that happen to resemble a letter of the alphabet. Click on, or hover your cursor over, each image to see where in the world these places are—down to their coordinates. And best of all, you can learn more about each location that spells your word. Simply click on the name of the place to see a larger image and learn the context behind the photo.

The Landsat tool has a secondary benefit beyond being a fun way to visualize data; within the span of a single word, we’re reminded of the amazing biodiversity in our world. This might include a lake in Norway, a desert in Utah, and a landscape after the flood. Each entry invites us to dive deeper and learn more.

Visit the Your Name in Landsat website to generate your name, and be sure to try it more than once. NASA has compiled more than 26 photos, so entering the same word might bring up a different variation of images.

See what on Earth your name looks like—literally—when you try NASA’s Your Name in Landsat tool.

Landsat Name Generator by NASA

Enter your name on the website, and it will display each letter of a word spelled out using its extensive record of the Earth as seen from satellites.

Landsat Name Generator by NASA

“Grow”

You can type up to 50 letters for each name generation.

NASA Landsat Name Generator for MyModernMet

“MyModernMet”

Your Name in Landsat: Website

Source: NASA's Satellite Name Generator Helps People Spell Their Name Using Photos of the Earth

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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