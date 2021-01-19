Mattel Unveils a Maya Angelou Barbie Doll for Their ‘Inspiring Women’ Series

As part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women doll series, Mattel has just released a doll in honor of world-renowned poet, writer, and activist Maya Angelou. Since the series began in 2018, Angelou is now the 10th honoree to join the collection. Her doll stands among the ranks of nine other female role models, in the likenesses of amazing women such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frida Kahlo, Susan B. Anthony, and Rosa Parks.

“The Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” the company states. “[The] Maya Angelou Barbie doll is being presented to honor the history and impact of Dr. Maya Angelou's activism, work, and achievements.”

Sculpted in Angelou’s likeness, the doll wears a floor-length floral patterned dress and matching headwrap—one of the late author’s signature looks. It also holds a miniature replica of her best-selling autobiography I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings. This beautiful collector’s edition doll is the latest in a series of efforts by the Barbie franchise to honor female role models and include a wide variety of diversity in their toy lineup.

The Maya Angelou doll is available for purchase on the Barbie website and from other retailers, such as Amazon and Target—though it is currently sold out (as of publication) due to popular demand.

