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Man Unearths Mysterious 2,700-Year-Old Bronze Sword Standing Upright in a Polish Forest

By Linnea Pejcha on August 24, 2026
2,700-Year-Old Bronze Sword Found in Poland

Photo: Marcin Wiśniewski / Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments in Gdańsk

You never know what you’ll find in the forest. On June 14, metal detectorist Marcin Wiśniewski was searching a forest near Gdańsk, Poland, when his detector began to beep. After finding little more than bottle caps and beer cans throughout the day, he wasn’t expecting much, as metal detecting can be a slow process. But as he began to clear away the soil, a long, thin piece of metal emerged vertically from the earth. Little did Wiśniewski know, he had stumbled upon a nearly 2,700-year-old bronze sword.

The discovery was immediately striking. Rather than lying horizontally beneath the soil, as one might expect, the sword was positioned upright in the ground. Wiśniewski first noticed the object’s green patina, a clue that he had uncovered something much older than the debris he’d been finding throughout the day. Affected by age, but still vividly recognizable as a sword, the object has a green hue reminiscent of a turquoise ocean. Once he realized what he was looking at, he resisted the temptation to remove it himself. Instead, he covered the exposed portion again, marked the location, and contacted local heritage officials the following day.

When officials returned and carefully excavated the artifact, they found it to measure nearly 2 feet long, and to be a bronze sword believed to date from approximately 900 to 700 BCE. Although its original handle has disappeared over the centuries, experts believe it may have been made from an organic material such as wood or bone. Extraordinarily, engraved patterns decorating the ancient blade remain visible.

One of the more incredible aspects of the discovery, as well as a mystery, is the sword’s upright position. While other vertically deposited swords have been discovered in Europe, they are considered rare. Its unusual position raises fascinating questions about whether the sword was deliberately deposited and what significance that act might have held for the people who lived in the region thousands of years ago.

The discovery of the sword has an especially important impact given the region’s history.  Similar artifacts from the area have disappeared, including two bronze antenna swords which were discovered in a nearby peat bog during the 1920s and eventually entered the collection of the Provincial Museum in Gdańsk. Both weapons went missing during World War II.

The sword will eventually be transferred to a museum, although officials have not yet announced which institution will receive it. Researchers also plan to conduct further studies of the weapon, which could reveal more about its origins and perhaps offer clues as to why someone placed it upright in the earth nearly three millennia ago.

For now, the sword remains a striking connection between the present and a moment thousands of years in the past, one preserved beneath the forest until a metal detector finally began to beep.

A 2,700-year old sword was discovered standing upright in a Polish forest by metal detectorist Marcin Wiśniewski.

Marcin Wiśniewski: Facebook

Source: A Man Unearthed a Mysterious Metal Object Sticking Straight Up From the Ground. It Turned Out to Be a 2,700-Year-Old Sword

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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