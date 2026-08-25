Kind Man Builds Over 1,000 Homes for Squirrels, Providing Them With Safety and Comfort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

Squirrels are often running around parks, climbing trees, or even walking on electrical wires, but there’s so much more to the lives of these creatures, and the threats they face on a daily basis. Moved by the hard life they lead in a world much bigger than them, a kindhearted man named John Snyder set out to make Squirrel Boxes—tiny wooden homes that can provide safety and comfort to these animals.

“Imagine a world without locked doors, where danger could be waiting around every corner and even your own home could never offer complete safety,” he writes on Instagram. “That is the world these little ones face every day. They endure the uncertainty, survive the darkness, and fight to reach the next sunrise. For most of us, waking up tomorrow feels certain. For them, it is a victory.”

Snyder then went to his garage and built for weeks, creating hundreds of boxes, wanting to help as many squirrels as he could. His designs feature restricted airflow to keep the squirrels cozy during winter. They’re also predator-resistant and fitted with cameras, allowing Snyder to keep an eye on them and offer help. He’s no stranger to helping wildlife—he took cubs to a wildlife rehab after their mom didn’t return. Still, he tries to not be too familiar, as he needs them to know humans are dangerous.

The boxes have been a success with these rodents, who have made them their homes. Snyder has caught the squirrels snuggling for warmth in the colder months, having seen up to 16 unrelated squirrels together in one box during subzero temperatures. Of course, he’s also witnessed territorial disputes over the boxes, with some leading to full-on brawls. “Most people only see squirrels for a few seconds as they race across the yard, never realizing the quiet moments that happen when they finally feel safe enough to rest,” Snyder says.

Snyder has now scaled up his operation, and sells his Squirrel Boxes in different models, from a humble “economy lodge” to elaborate watchtowers. He has also created some picnic table-inspired feeders and bespoke solar panels to power your squirrel box camera independently. The mission is simple: to support squirrels in backyards, preserves, and parks across the country, helping create safer habitats for the animals around you.

“These boxes give these animals a place to thrive for generations,” Snyder says. “They’ll have a place to go that will outlast me.”

To stay up to date with the squirrels that visit his backyard, follow Squirrel Boxes on Instagram.

A kindhearted man named John Snyder has made hundreds of Squirrel Boxes—tiny wooden homes that can provide safety and comfort for squirrels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

This effort was inspired by the hard lives they lead. “They endure the uncertainty, survive the darkness, and fight to reach the next sunrise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

Snyder then went to his garage and built for weeks, creating hundreds of boxes, wanting to help as many squirrels as he can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

His designs feature restricted airflow to keep the squirrels cozy during winter, and are predator-resistant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

The boxes have been a success with these rodents, who have made them their homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

“These boxes give these animals a place to thrive for generations,” Snyder says. “They’ll have a place to go that will outlast me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Squirrel Boxes (@squirrel_boxes)

Squirrel Boxes: Website | Instagram

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