Home / Books

This Supermarket-Turned-Library Has Aisles and Freezers Stocked With Books

By Emma Taggart on August 16, 2021

For those visiting the Merchants’ Square supermarket in Carmel, Indiana, they might be surprised to find that the shelves aren’t stocked with groceries. Instead, the aisles are lined with books. The former food store was recently taken over by Carmel Clay Public Library, which transformed the vacant space into a temporary home for its literary collection.

“What's better than pork & beans?,” Carmel Clay Public Library ask in an Instagram post. “An aisle filled with large print books, that's what!” Using a supermarket as a public library might seem like a novel idea, but the decision was made with practicality in mind. The library’s main Merchant Square branch is currently being renovated, and likely won’t reopen until 2022. The large grocery store—which had been sitting vacant for the last three years—provided the perfect place to keep the library’s books safe, all while allowing local people to continue to borrow and return them.

The former grocery store’s freezers, fridges, and shelves have now been entirely repurposed to hold all of Carmel Clay Public Library’s children’s and teen materials, as well as most of its adult print collection and audiovisual resources. CCPL communications manager Christy Walker reveals, “Biographies and periodicals are now located in the freezers. Audiobooks now sit where deli meats used to be. Part of our children's department is in what used to be the wine section.” Walker adds, “The community is getting a real kick out of the fact that the place where they used to shop for groceries is now a library.”

Check out photos of the temporary supermarket library below.

Carmel Clay Public Library recently transformed a vacant grocery store into a temporary home for its literary collection.

Carmel Clay Public Library: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

What Happened to the Great Library of Alexandria? Learn About the Rise and Fall of This Ancient Institution

Chicago Public Library Eliminated Late Fees, Now They’re Seeing Inspiring Results

There’s a Secret Library That Opens Up When You Pull a Special Book in This Hotel Room

Father and Son Build ‘Stick Library’ for Local Dogs To “Borrow” Sticks

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15+ Books That Capture the Magic and History of New York City
Never-Before-Seen Photos of David Bowie Appear in New Book
Ornate Renaissance-Era Book Helped Royalty Cast Horoscopes in the 16th Century
19 Awesome Books on the Long History of Photography
5 Interesting Facts About English Modernist Writer Virginia Woolf
Coloring Book Combines Math and Art in Illustrations of the Golden Ratio Found in Nature

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

My Modern Met on Bookshop: How You Can Help Support Independent Bookstores Online
Herbals: Elegant Illustrated Manuscripts That Once Dominated Medicine
10 How-To Embroidery Books Filled With Creative Stitching Projects
New Book Highlights the Experimental Genius of Contemporary Paper Art
Exquisite ‘Nature’s Palette’ Book is a Modern Revival of 19th Century Color Theory
18 of the Best Independent Bookstores to Visit Across the United States

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.