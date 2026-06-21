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Travel Back to China in 1917 When You Watch This Enhanced and Colorized Film Footage

By Regina Sienra on June 21, 2026

When we think of the year 1917, World War I is most often what comes to mind. It was then that the United States officially joined the global conflict, and the Russian Empire also collapsed. Elsewhere, many countries were waking up to new realities. In China, the population was getting accustomed to the recently created Republic of China after the Xinhai Revolution put an end to over 2,000 years of dynastic rule. Now, AI-enhanced and colorized footage from 1917 shows us how China looked at the time.

The video was originally taken by Benjamin Brodsky, who shot a ten-reel film documentary titled A Trip through China. Recorded over a period of five to ten years, the footage chronicles daily life around Beijing. While the complete work is sadly lost, two fragments, comprising 18 minutes of footage, were found at the New Zealand Film Archive and preserved by the UCLA Film & Television Archive.

“Many scenes in the film show that at the time China hardly had changed for over a thousand years. Life follows its course almost full time on the streets,” says YouTube user Rick88888888, who uploaded the colorized version. “We see everyday life with many people executing their skills and trades, children playing, artists and acrobats performing their tricks, processions, a funeral, great glimpses of the Forbidden Palace and much more!”

The user, who has 15 years of experience in such restorations, used AI tools to make this footage look modern. “Nowadays a lot can be achieved as regards enhancing such footage by means of sophisticated software tools, including Artificial Intelligence,” they explain. “This involves motion-stabilisation, speed correction, contrast, brightness and sharpness enhancement, noise reduction, dust and speckle removal, and upscaling to HD with AI and recently even colorization!”

You can also check out the original pre-enhancement footage below.

A YouTube user enhanced and colorized footage using AI from 1917, showing us how China looked at the time.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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