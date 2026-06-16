13 Awe-Inspiring Winners From the 2026 UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition

Every year, photographers from around the world capture extraordinary moments that reveal the beauty, diversity, and importance of our oceans. On June 8, 2026, the United Nations celebrated World Oceans Day by announcing the winners of its annual eponymous photo competition during an event at United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Organized by DivePhotoGuide in partnership with the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, and Nausicaá, the contest encourages photographers to spotlight the ecosystems, wildlife, and communities that depend on healthy oceans.

Now in its 13th year, the competition recognizes exceptional imagery across four categories: Connecting Oceans, Big and Small Underwater Faces, Underwater Seascapes, and Above Water Seascapes. Underwater and wildlife photographer Ellen Cuylaerts curated the contest, while underwater photographers Ipah Uid Lynn, William Tan, and Jane Morgan joined DivePhotoGuide founder Dave Alexander on the judging panel.

The winning photographs span the globe, transporting viewers from flooded cave systems in Mexico and Tonga to the icy waters of Lake Huron and the rugged coastline of Alaska. This year’s selections include a diver suspended among ancient cave formations, a curious gray whale calf meeting a camera lens, hundreds of devil rays gliding through the Sea of Cortez, and seaweed farms off Indonesia that resemble an abstract painting when viewed from above.

Together, the images showcase both the wonder of the ocean and the growing need to protect it. They reveal ecosystems that sustain wildlife and human communities alike while offering rare glimpses into places few people will ever experience firsthand.

Scroll down to see all of the winning photographs from the 2026 UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition.

On June 8, 2026, the United Nations celebrated World Oceans Day by announcing the winners of its annual eponymous photo competition.

The lauded images begin with the newly introduced Connecting Oceans category. Divers navigate underwater caves in Mexico, Tonga, and beneath the ice of Lake Huron, highlighting the interconnected ecosystems that sustain life above and below the surface.

Big and Small Underwater Faces highlights close encounters with marine life, including a curious gray whale calf in Baja California Sur, a moray eel in the Philippines, and a bobtail squid photographed during a night dive in South Korea.

Underwater Seascapes expands the view to entire ecosystems, from luminous cenotes filled with aquatic plants in Mexico to vast schools of Munk’s devil rays moving through the Sea of Cortez.

Above Water Seascapes shifts to land and sky, where grizzly bear cubs in Alaska, a Florida cypress beneath the Milky Way, and seaweed farms in Indonesia reflect the ocean’s reach far beyond the shoreline.

UN World Oceans Day: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DivePhotoGuide.