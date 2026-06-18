Adorable Duck Sporting a Mexico National Team Jersey Becomes a World Cup Sensation

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway across North America, and while soccer players like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are already making headlines with their feats on the field, a brand new star is emerging in Mexico. Merlin, a two-year-old duck who lives in Mexico City, has been making waves after being seen waddling around while wearing a Mexico jersey.

After Mexico won its opening match against South Africa, thousands of fans took to the Ángel de la Independencia, a monument where people meet up to celebrate major soccer victories. Merlin’s owner, Carla Gómez, who makes a living selling soft drinks and bottled water out of a cart around downtown Mexico City, saw an opportunity and followed the celebrations with Merlin by her side. However, she never thought her pet would go viral.

While the duck was already a minor celebrity to people visiting the area, his fame has grown exponentially. The duck’s celebrity status has resulted in Gómez getting cash offers for the duck, which she has politely declined, saying that he is the owner of her drink business. To her, Merlin is like another member of her family, and a beloved companion to her son Cristian. At home, Merlin eats special duck food, fruit, vegetables, and protein, but once a week he gets to eat a carnitas taco.

Gómez and her son don’t like leaving Merlin at home when they go out to work, so he often hitches a ride on the drink cart. The duck also enjoys walking around, so to protect his feet from the concrete, they outfit him with special socks. When worn with his jersey, they look like little soccer boots.

Now, fans have created fan art, sports broadcasters have ventured into the city to catch a glimpse at him, and he’s even been acknowledged by FIFA, soccer’s governing body, and the Mexico national team, which posted on Instagram about him with the message, “This is what makes us unique! We are all fans, even those who you’d least expect.”

Merlin, a two-year-old duck, has been making waves after being seen waddling around while wearing a Mexico jersey during the World Cup.

Merlin went viral after joining the celebrations following Mexico's opening match.

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Now, fans have created fan art…

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Selección Nacional de México (@miseleccionmx)

…and he’s even been acknowledged by FIFA, soccer’s governing body, and the Mexico national team.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Stephania Ruiz de Velasco (@stephaniablum)

Merlin the Duck: TikTok

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