Home / Animals

Adorable Duck Sporting a Mexico National Team Jersey Becomes a World Cup Sensation

By Regina Sienra on June 18, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por @santiago_arau

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway across North America, and while soccer players like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are already making headlines with their feats on the field, a brand new star is emerging in Mexico. Merlin, a two-year-old duck who lives in Mexico City, has been making waves after being seen waddling around while wearing a Mexico jersey.

After Mexico won its opening match against South Africa, thousands of fans took to the Ángel de la Independencia, a monument where people meet up to celebrate major soccer victories. Merlin’s owner, Carla Gómez, who makes a living selling soft drinks and bottled water out of a cart around downtown Mexico City, saw an opportunity and followed the celebrations with Merlin by her side. However, she never thought her pet would go viral.

While the duck was already a minor celebrity to people visiting the area, his fame has grown exponentially.  The duck’s celebrity status has resulted in Gómez getting cash offers for the duck, which she has politely declined, saying that he is the owner of her drink business. To her, Merlin is like another member of her family, and a beloved companion to her son Cristian. At home, Merlin eats special duck food, fruit, vegetables, and protein, but once a week he gets to eat a carnitas taco.

Gómez and her son don’t like leaving Merlin at home when they go out to work, so he often hitches a ride on the drink cart. The duck also enjoys walking around, so to protect his feet from the concrete, they outfit him with special socks. When worn with his jersey, they look like little soccer boots.

Now, fans have created fan art, sports broadcasters have ventured into the city to catch a glimpse at him, and he’s even been acknowledged by FIFA, soccer’s governing body, and the Mexico national team, which posted on Instagram about him with the message, “This is what makes us unique! We are all fans, even those who you’d least expect.”

Merlin, a two-year-old duck, has been making waves after being seen waddling around while wearing a Mexico jersey during the World Cup.

@luvitk12 te quiero mucho merlin ❤️‍ #CDMX #mexico #foryou #patomerlin #bellasartes @pato Merlin ♬ Los sabanales – Calixto Ochoa

Merlin went viral after joining the celebrations following Mexico's opening match.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por (@oswaldofig_photo)

Now, fans have created fan art…

…and he’s even been acknowledged by FIFA, soccer’s governing body, and the Mexico national team.

Merlin the Duck: TikTok

Related Articles:

Wrinkle the Duck Runs Another Marathon and This Time Wins a Medal

Cute Duck Runs in the New York City Marathon With Her Own Custom Duck Shoes

Waddles the Disabled Duck Walks for the First Time on His 3D-Printed Prosthetic Leg

New Exhibit in Mexico City Shows off Historic Soccer Items Ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Three Mule Deer Become the First To Cross California’s New Wildlife Overpass
Filmmaker Documents Killer Whales “Spyhopping” To Have a Look at Him and His Crew on a Boat
Aerial Photographer Captures the Magic of Places Where Soccer Is Played From Above
New Exhibit in Mexico City Shows off Historic Soccer Items Ahead of the FIFA World Cup
2,800 Drones Take to the Skies To Play the World’s Largest Game of Tetris
Shakira, BTS, and Madonna Will Headline the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

More on My Modern Met

Indigenous Artisans Elevate Adidas’s Mexico National Team Jersey With Traditional Embroidery
6-Year-Old Super Fan Draws 100th Animal for David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday
Runner Becomes First Woman Ever To Win the Cocodona 250, a Grueling 3-Day Ultramarathon
Friendly Fisherman Removes Barnacles From Crabs Before Releasing Them Back Into the Water
Marine Biologist Devotes 92 Days To Removing Dangerous Barnacles From a Turtle in Pain
Cherie Devaux Becomes the First Female Trainer To Win the Kentucky Derby in Its 152-Year History

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.