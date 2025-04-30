NASA Celebrates Hubble Space Telescope’s 35th Anniversary With New Photos

When the Hubble Space Telescope launched 35 years ago, no one would have guessed how much it would shape the way we view space. Launched on April 24, 1990, the telescope continues its mission today. To celebrate its anniversary, NASA released four recent images taken by Hubble that prove its staying power even after three decades.

“Hubble opened a new window to the universe when it launched 35 years ago. Its stunning imagery inspired people across the globe, and the data behind those images revealed surprises about everything from early galaxies to planets in our own solar system,” says Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“The fact that it is still operating today is a testament to the value of our flagship observatories, and provides critical lessons for the Habitable Worlds Observatory, which we plan to be serviceable in the spirit of Hubble.”

Since it began operation, Hubble has made 1.7 million observations and looked at approximately 55,000 astronomical targets. The importance of its findings can be measured by the more than 22,000 papers published about Hubble discoveries. While the James Webb Space Telescope, which launched in 2021, make the news more frequently these days, there is no denying Hubble's enduring legacy.

Among the breakthroughs that we owe to Hubble are the discoveries of numerous galaxies dating back to the beginning of the universe, the first measurement of the atmospheres of exoplanets, the realization that supermassive black holes are common, and the ability to measure the universe's expansion.

Scroll down to see more information about Hubble's newest releases to see how NASA's premier space telescope continues to impress.

NASA celebrated the Hubble Space Telescope's 35th anniversary with a selection of recent photos.

Hubble Space Telescope: Website | Facebook | Instagram