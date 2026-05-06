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Marine Biologist Devotes 92 Days To Removing Dangerous Barnacles From a Turtle in Pain

By Regina Sienra on May 6, 2026

Barnacles seem like small, insignificant creatures, but they can cause great damage to the turtles that call the ocean home. While a few are ok, being covered in barnacles can limit a turtle’s movement by increasing weight and blocking their eyes and nostrils, making it easier for predators to catch them. That’s why, when a boater saw a turtle covered in these crustaceans, they reached out to turtle rescuer Tabitha Siegfried for help.

Siegfried spotted the animal off the coast of Florida, and decided to name her Syrena, after a mermaid in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Upon closer inspection, she realized Syrena had debilitated turtle syndrome (DTS) due to her emaciation and weakened shell. While the causality in which came first (the condition or the barnacles) is not clear, Syrena surely needed help. On top of making turtles more vulnerable, barnacles can also damage their skin and shells, leaving open wounds that, if left untreated, can often lead to infection.

“We found her struggling nearshore—weak and in desperate need of help. Without a second thought, I jumped in,” Siegfried wrote on Instagram. From the very first moment, the woman devoted her time to giving Syrena the critical care she needed. Due to her state, the turtle needed to be monitored every day. “Despite it all, she’s already carved out a special place in my heart,” Siegfried admitted. “There’s a quiet strength in her—the kind that reminds me why this work matters, even on the hardest days.”

Treating Syrena wasn’t easy. She received fluids, vitamins, and antibiotics before regaining enough strength to be able to eat on her own. And then, there was the barnacle problem. Removing barnacles improperly can do more harm than good, so Siegfried had to go slowly. But with the removal of each one, Syrena seemed to recover her peace.

“We first met Syrena on April 10th—weak, disoriented, and in critical condition,” Siegfried shared at the one-month mark of her treatment. “She’s gaining weight, eating like a champ, and exploring her tank with that same spark that made me fall in love with her in the first place. The progress she’s made reminds me why we do this work. Every turtle deserves a second chance—and we’re giving Syrena hers, one day at a time.”

In the end, it took 92 days to get her back into shape. Even Siegfried and her fellow volunteers were surprised, saying that Syrena was unrecognizable from the turtle that she first met. When the time was right, she was happily released back into the ocean, ready to take on many adventures, all thanks to her rescuer with a heart of gold. “She swam back into the Gulf with strength and attitude,” Siegfried said.

To stay up to date with this brave turtle rescuer, follow Tabitha Siegfried on Instagram.

Animal rescuer Tabitha Siegfried came to help a turtle she named Syrena, who was very weak and covered in barnacles.

In the end, it took 92 days to get her back into shape. “Every turtle deserves a second chance—and we’re giving Syrena hers, one day at a time,” she said.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por The Dodo (@thedodo)

Tabitha Siegfried: Instagram

Sources: What’s the Deal with Barnacles?

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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