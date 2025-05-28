Have you heard about our brand new Space Selfie project? Visit https://t.co/UAbSZiSjWm to learn how to get YOUR photo taken in space, courtesy of our very own SAT GUS satellite! pic.twitter.com/036kMtBUqX — CrunchLabs (@crunchlabs) December 14, 2024

People are often thinking of creative locations for their next selfie, so why not outer space? That's exactly what former NASA engineer and popular YouTuber Mark Rober has made possible with SAT GUS. In January 2025, this satellite, which took Rober three years and $5 million to develop, was launched into space. And this summer, as it orbits Earth, it will be taking free selfies.

Space Selfie is a project spearheaded by Rober's Crunch Labs and, in conjunction with Google Pixel and T-Mobile, that will allow the public to get a unique selfie. As SAT GUS orbits around Earth, it will wirelessly receive pictures the public submits through the Space Selfie website. Those images appear on a screen so that when the satellite's camera snaps a photo, you'll have your selfie with Earth in the background.

In a recent video, Rober takes us behind the scenes as he awaits SAT GUS' launch. Joined by Tim Dodd of Everyday Astronaut, Rober anxiously watches as SAT GUS is pulled into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After the successful launch, his relief is palpable when the satellite unfolds and takes its first selfie.

“I've been a big dreamer for as long as I can remember,” Rober narrates at the end of the video. “So a big fist bump to all the other dreamers out there….I'm happy to declare that from this day forward, taking a space selfie with SATGUS is officially free forever to anyone on this incredible planet of ours.”

The first selfies will be sent back to Earth mid-summer, and to get in on the action, just upload your image (for free) to SpaceSelfie.com.

2.5 years ago we rescued our beloved augacatero, Asic, from the streets of Surf City 1. Today he has been photographed from orbit. Thanks @MarkRober and @crunchlabs for engineering the awesome #satgus #SpaceSelfie project, and the #Falcon9 team at @SpaceX for making it possible! pic.twitter.com/xwSXq6jMkd — Two People In Paradise ⚡ (@TwoPeopleInPara) May 24, 2025

It's #SpaceSelfie time. Many thanks to @MarkRober and his team. #SatGus for the win. Taken over London, actually love that you can see the reflection of the camera module that took the picture. pic.twitter.com/8YrillcKxk — Sebastian Mauer (@mauimauer) May 28, 2025

