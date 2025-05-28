Home / Photography

You Can Take a Free Selfie in Space Thanks to Ex-NASA Engineer Mark Rober’s $5M Satellite

By Jessica Stewart on May 28, 2025

People are often thinking of creative locations for their next selfie, so why not outer space? That's exactly what former NASA engineer and popular YouTuber Mark Rober has made possible with SAT GUS. In January 2025, this satellite, which took Rober three years and $5 million to develop, was launched into space. And this summer, as it orbits Earth, it will be taking free selfies.

Space Selfie is a project spearheaded by Rober's Crunch Labs and, in conjunction with Google Pixel and T-Mobile, that will allow the public to get a unique selfie. As SAT GUS orbits around Earth, it will wirelessly receive pictures the public submits through the Space Selfie website. Those images appear on a screen so that when the satellite's camera snaps a photo, you'll have your selfie with Earth in the background.

In a recent video, Rober takes us behind the scenes as he awaits SAT GUS' launch. Joined by Tim Dodd of Everyday Astronaut, Rober anxiously watches as SAT GUS is pulled into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. After the successful launch, his relief is palpable when the satellite unfolds and takes its first selfie.

“I've been a big dreamer for as long as I can remember,” Rober narrates at the end of the video. “So a big fist bump to all the other dreamers out there….I'm happy to declare that from this day forward, taking a space selfie with SATGUS is officially free forever to anyone on this incredible planet of ours.”

The first selfies will be sent back to Earth mid-summer, and to get in on the action, just upload your image (for free) to SpaceSelfie.com.

Watch YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober launch a satellite into space to take otherworldly selfies.

Now, anyone can have a space selfie taken for free.

Space Selfie: Website
Mark Rober: YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Source: You Can Get a Free Selfie in Space Thanks to Mark Rober's $5M Satellite

