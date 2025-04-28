Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por DET DANSKE KONGEHUS (@detdanskekongehus)

Many teens enjoy spending countless hours on their phone—including those that happen to be European princesses. This was recently made abundantly clear by 18-year-old Princess Isabella of Denmark. Having just turned 18 on April 21, Isabella posed for her first official gala portraits, which included a candid shot of her holding her phone, seemingly breaking away from royal protocol.

While the more regal images were taken by royal photographer Steen Evald, the image of the princess with her phone was taken by her mother, Queen Mary. Isabella is the second child and eldest daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, both of whom ascended the throne in early 2024. Born in 2007, Isabella belongs to Gen Z, and has been lauded as a “modern princess” after the image of her in her ornate orange gown with her phone was shared by the Danish royal house.

“The Princess was photographed in the Knight's Hall in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, and in the portraits, Her Royal Highness wears the Order of the Elephant with breast star, a diadem with turquoises and diamonds, and a miniature portrait of the Order of the Elephant of her father, His Majesty the King,” writes the Danish royal family. The portraits also mark her wearing her first official tiara, which was a gift from her grandmother, Queen Margrethe.

“Many thanks to everyone who took part in celebrating my 18th birthday,” Princess Isabella wrote in the caption of her now famous image. “It has really been delightful that so many have used time, thought, and effort to make my day truly special. It means a lot to me.” The princess celebrated her birthday with a special concert, where she was joined by 1,000 people aged 17 to 24, whose tickets were awarded via lottery.

The princess's frankness has not only made her popular among the Danish people, but also with other Gen Zers around the world. “I love this royal family so much, she is just like a normal teenager,” reads one of the top comments on her candid image. “Got her iPhone in hand and having her parents take quick snap shots of her. Happy birthday.”

Princess Isabella of Denmark posed for her first official gala portraits, which include a candid shot of her holding her phone, seemingly breaking away from royal protocol.

