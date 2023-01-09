Poignant Illustrations Imagine Princess Diana and the Royal Family if She Was Alive Today

Princess Diana was a beloved figure whose untimely death in 1997 shocked the world. Twenty-five years later, the woman dubbed “the people’s princess” remains in the hearts of those who continue to mourn her death. One tragedy of her fatal car crash is that she never had the chance to see her children grow up, get married, and have their own kids. Illustrator Autumn Ying imagines what that could’ve looked like in her illustrations about the royal family.

The images feature Diana as she appeared in the 1990s with William and Harry, their wives Catherine and Meghan, and all the grandchildren as they look today. Ying’s jubilant imaginings depict them all as one happy family. Together, Diana joins them in realizing all the joys that would come their way, including celebrating birthdays, holidays, and new members of the brood.

Combining a photorealistic illustration style with a delicate watercolor touch, Ying’s pictures evoke a beautiful fantasy. It’s one that feels real but that we ultimately know is a dream, making the images especially poignant; we'll never know what could've been.

