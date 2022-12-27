Home / Architecture

Vibrant Mosaic Façade Created From a Rainbow Array of Recycled Barrel Lids

By Sara Barnes on December 27, 2022
Ramos Castellano Barrel Facade

An array of recycled rainbow-colored barrel lids lines the façade of the Centro Nacional de Artesanato e Design (National Arts, Crafts, and Design Center) in Mindelo on Sao Vicente island that's part of the Cabo Verde archipelago. Created by Ramos Castellano Arquitectos, the vibrant circles are a unique outer shell to the renovated space within.  They are not only eye-catching, but also functional; the lids can be angled (like blinds), which allows better control of airflow and sunlight on the property and the ability to passively maintain the internal temperature of the site.

The architects, Eloisa Ramos and Moreno Castellano, view the façade as different ways to pay tribute to the diverse aspects of Mindelo. Each barrel, for instance, is seen as a musical note. “We wanted to use the perceptual phenomenon of synesthesia so a Caboverdian composer and multi-instrumentist, Vasco Martins, was invited to participate and wrote the music behind the colors,” they said in a statement. The result paid homage to “the musical traditions of the islands and transmitting a visual musical joy to the square.”

The mosaic appearance stands out in a sea of traditional architecture, which is primarily white and gray. It's ideal for a place that’s centered on creativity and is a way of connecting to the greater urban environment. “[T]he barrels are used for everything, as containers and as materials with many uses,” Ramos and Castellano explain. The area, which is an archipelago, has a history of trade. “Our approach was to knock down the walls and open the patio to the city and to use those barrels caps and create a detached skin that covers the entire museum, paying homage to this simple object that is so entrenched into the lives of the people of Mindelo.”

An array of recycled rainbow-colored barrel lids lines the façade of the Centro Nacional de Artesanato e Design (National Arts, Crafts, and Design Center) in Mindelo on Sao Vicente island.

Ramos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel Facade

Created by Ramos Castellano Arquitectos, the vibrant circles are a unique outer shell to the renovated space within.

Ramos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel Facade

They are not only eye-catching but functional.

Ramos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel Facade

The lids can be angled (like blinds), which allows better control of airflow and sunlight on the property and the ability to passively maintain the internal temperature of the site.

Ramos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel FacadeRamos Castellano Barrel Facade

Ramos Castellano Arquitectos: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ramos Castellano Arquitectos. 

Related Articles:

6,000 Strips of Japanese Washi Tape Converge To Create a Curtain of Rainbows

Rainbow Panels Transform Kindergarten Into a Kaleidoscope of Color

Interview: Artist Stretches Delicate Strands of Thread to Produce Awe-Inspiring Rainbows Indoors

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cafe Is a “Staircase to the Sky” To Enjoy Japan’s Beautiful Tottori Sand Dunes
Six-Lane Highway Will Soon Be Covered With an Environmentally Friendly Land Bridge
Monumental Waves of Flowing Rattan Transform an Art Gallery in Thailand
Soaring Qatar Skyscraper Is a Memorial to the Lost Lives of Migrant Workers
47 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
Kinetic Diamond-Shaped ‘Glasshouse’ Unfurls Like a Blooming Flower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Green Architecture Concept Helps Combat Carbon Emissions in Densely Packed Seoul
Dreamy 32-Story High Rise in Toronto Is Inspired by the Tranquility of Clouds
Artistic Duo Uses Drones to Visualize the Past and Future of Architecture
Dreamlike AI Renderings Celebrate the Intricacy of Renaissance Architecture
The Colorful Architecture of El Alto, Bolivia’s Fastest Growing City
Architects Design Building With Apartments Floating Over Water Like the Bow of a Ship

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.