Home / Photography / Cityscape Photography

Photographer Reveals a Cyberpunk View of Tokyo by Wandering the Neon-Lit Streets at Night

By Madeleine Muzdakis on February 14, 2021
Aishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk Nights

City nights have long enchanted artists. Vincent Van Gogh once painted a Café Terrace at Night, with unidentifiable guests taking late-night libations under golden light. Modern photographers too are drawn to the dramatic illuminations and shadowy figures of urban evenings. French photographer and artistic director Aishy has found inspiration in the neon-paneled streets of Tokyo. Wandering with his camera late into the night, Aishy captures futuristic images of urban environments transformed by night into cyberpunk cityscapes.

Aishy's sleek images form three series: Above Tokyo, Japan Nights, and Hunt the Dark Neon. They feature scenes shot in places such as Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, and the photos take viewers on beguiling journeys through them. “My work is inspired by the cyberpunk and futuristic universe (like Blade Runner or The Matrix for example),” he tells My Modern Met. To get achieve this otherworldly aesthetic, Aishy treks the streets of Japanese cities between midnight and 5 AM. Although out very late, he says the streets are never completely empty. “I like to lose myself to find unique scenes to capture,” he says.

The artist has devoted himself to the pursuit of highlighting both light and dark in his work. Aishy's images often showcase neon lights that seem to bleed color into their dark surroundings. “I try to seek and capture the lights, reflections, and perspective of the night,” he shares, “to make the spectator (and myself) travel in a universe outside of our reality.”

Scroll down to see Aishy's images, and then check out his Behance page for more.

French photographer Aishy captures dreamlike images of cyberpunk cityscapes.

Aishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk Nights

The artist wanders the streets between midnight and 5 AM to search for unique views.

Night in Tokyo Photography

Lit by the neon lights of Japanese cities, the images are futuristic.

Night in Tokyo PhotographyNight in Tokyo PhotographyAishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk NightsNight in Tokyo PhotographyAishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk NightsAishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk NightsNight in Tokyo PhotographyAishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk NightsCyberpunk Aishy OnePlus FranceAishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk NightsAishy Photographer Tokyo Cyberpunk Nights

Aishy: Behance | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Aishy.

Related Articles:

Photographer Walks Around Kobe at Night to Capture the Moody Atmosphere of the City

Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack

Photographer Walks the Snowy Streets of Japan to Capture Wintry Cyberpunk Scenes

Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spectacular 4K Time-Lapse of Amsterdam Captures the Elegance of This European Jewel
This Stunning Photo of an Upside-Down City in the Clouds Is Not Photoshopped
Photographer Compiles Over 100 Photos of Chicago Into a Book 20 Years in the Making
Hyper-Saturated Photos of Tokyo Give a Candy-Colored Tint to the Bustling Cityscape
Photographer Is Giving Back to NYC by Selling Limited-Edition Prints for COVID-19 Relief
Surreal Photos of Akihabara Without People Show the Beauty of Empty Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dreamy Photos Capture the Charming, Candy-Colored Streets of San Francisco
Photographer Walks Around Kobe at Night to Capture the Moody Atmosphere of the City
Photographer Wanders Streets of Japan to Create Tribute to Cyberpunk Culture
Photographer Walks the Snowy Streets of Japan to Capture Wintry Cyberpunk Scenes
Photographer Captures the Surprisingly Quiet Side of Tokyo at Night
Colorful Photos of Turkey’s Rainbow-Hued Architecture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.