Photographer Captures the Neon-Soaked Energy of Dubai at Night

Photographer Xavier Portela is back with another edition of his Glow series, which sees him capturing neon-soaked cityscapes around the globe. This time he's landed in Dubai, where he's taken full advantage of the city's architecture. With a web of highways weaving through skyscrapers, Dubai's landscape lends itself perfectly to Portela's futuristic photography.

Though he was just in town on a short visit after visiting Sharjah for a photography festival, Portela still managed to come away with a strong set of images. As usual, the self-taught photographer and filmmaker put his signature on the photos. By tweaking the colors of the streaking taillights and headlights, Portela saturates the photographs with the pink and blue hues that he's known for.

He also manages to capture the electric energy of the city, mainly due to his use of long-exposure photography. The streaks of light that whizz across the streets and waterways show the dynamism of Dubai. In fact, Portela was so impressed, he's hoping to go back for another, longer, visit. But until then, we can still soak in Dubai Glow.

Xavier Portela's latest stop in his Glow series of night photography is Dubai.

Portela uses long-exposure photography to highlight the excitement of the city.

A master of cityscape photography, Portela lets the futuristic personality of Dubai shine.

