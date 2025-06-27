Ingenious “Musical Architecture” Murals Turn Buildings Into Visual Symphonies

Spanish street artist Sfhir is known for his large-scale realistic murals. And over the past two years, he's been utilizing his 20 years of experience painting in the street to create murals that are a true fusion of art and architecture. This “musical architecture” series features figures strumming on instruments that are perfectly integrated into their setting, cleverly using architectural elements to enhance the scene.

In one piece in Madrid, a woman wearing a flower crown closes her eyes as she strums a guitar, lost in a world of music. Sfhir uses the straight rows of windows to lay out the guitar strings, making them appear as part of the instrument. On other occasions, the artist plays with positive and negative space. Murals in Salamanca and Fene depict women playing a violin and cello, respectively, with the necks of these instruments represented by open spaces in the architecture.

By using these architectural elements, Sfhir's work is perfectly balanced and aesthetically striking. The painted elements don't simply sit on the building; they become part of it. This masterful use of paint has been recognized by Sfhir's peers, with the Fene mural named 2023 Best Mural in the World by the street art platform Street Art Cities.

Sfhir's musical architecture spotlights the best of public art, where clever design and a high-skill level come together to transform the space. To see more of the artist's work, follow Sfhir on Instagram.

Spanish street artist Sfhir has created a clever series of “musical architecture” murals.

The monumental artworks feature figures strumming on instruments perfectly integrated into their setting.

The painted elements don't simply sit on the building; they become part of it.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sfhir.