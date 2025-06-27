Home / Art / Street Art

Ingenious “Musical Architecture” Murals Turn Buildings Into Visual Symphonies

By Jessica Stewart on June 27, 2025

Sfhir Mural Art

Spanish street artist Sfhir is known for his large-scale realistic murals. And over the past two years, he's been utilizing his 20 years of experience painting in the street to create murals that are a true fusion of art and architecture. This “musical architecture” series features figures strumming on instruments that are perfectly integrated into their setting, cleverly using architectural elements to enhance the scene.

In one piece in Madrid, a woman wearing a flower crown closes her eyes as she strums a guitar, lost in a world of music. Sfhir uses the straight rows of windows to lay out the guitar strings, making them appear as part of the instrument. On other occasions, the artist plays with positive and negative space. Murals in Salamanca and Fene depict women playing a violin and cello, respectively, with the necks of these instruments represented by open spaces in the architecture.

By using these architectural elements, Sfhir's work is perfectly balanced and aesthetically striking. The painted elements don't simply sit on the building; they become part of it. This masterful use of paint has been recognized by Sfhir's peers, with the Fene mural named 2023 Best Mural in the World by the street art platform Street Art Cities.

Sfhir's musical architecture spotlights the best of public art, where clever design and a high-skill level come together to transform the space. To see more of the artist's work, follow Sfhir on Instagram.

Spanish street artist Sfhir has created a clever series of “musical architecture” murals.

Sfhir Mural Art

Sfhir Mural Art

The monumental artworks feature figures strumming on instruments perfectly integrated into their setting.

Sfhir Mural Art

Sfhir Mural Art

Sfhir Mural Art

Sfhir Mural Art

The painted elements don't simply sit on the building; they become part of it.

Sfhir Mural Art

Sfhir Mural Art

Sfhir: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sfhir.

Related Articles:

Street Artists Paint Vibrant Murals Across Georgia’s Largest Cities

Self-Taught Street Artist Creates Stunning Action-Packed 3D Illusions

Glasgow Mural Honors Human Rights Activist and Celebrates Protesting for the Greater Good

46-Foot-Tall Mural Beautifully Expresses a Balance Between Strength, Fragility, and Resilience

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

46-Foot-Tall Mural Beautifully Expresses a Balance Between Strength, Fragility, and Resilience
Glasgow Mural Honors Human Rights Activist and Celebrates Protesting for the Greater Good
Street Artist Shares Healing Journey of Overcoming Addiction and Homelessness
Afghanistan’s First Female Street Artist Gets First Solo Exhibition in the UK
New Street Art Festival in a Small French Village Gets a Community Excited With Massive Murals [Interview]
‘OBEY’ Artist Shepard Fairey Opens New Exhibition Featuring Over 100 Works

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist in the Process of Going Deaf Creates Scenes of Resilience With Her Monumental Murals [Interview]
Shepard Fairey Brightens New Orleans’ French Quarter With Vibrant Mural
Self-Taught Street Artist Creates Stunning Action-Packed 3D Illusions
Urban Art Magazine Helps Promote Emerging Street and Graffiti Artists [Interview]
Street Artists Paint Vibrant Murals Across Georgia’s Largest Cities
Self-Taught Artist Masterfully Spray Paints Large-Scale Hyperrealistic Portraits [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.